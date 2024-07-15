Surgeon General Declares Gun Violence Public Health Crisis Following July 4 Surge; TGC Worldwide and Cobe Williams Drive Interrupting Violence Campaign in Response

The Surgeon General has declared gun violence a public health crisis following a surge of over 200 incidents on July 4, making it the leading cause of death for U.S. children and adolescents. This issue will be a significant focus at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, from August 19-22. Cobe Williams, a National Bestselling Author and violence prevention expert with Cure Violence Global (CVG), emphasizes the need for community-based strategies to reduce violence.