Surgeon General Declares Gun Violence Public Health Crisis Following July 4 Surge; TGC Worldwide and Cobe Williams Drive Interrupting Violence Campaign in Response
The Surgeon General has declared gun violence a public health crisis following a surge of over 200 incidents on July 4, making it the leading cause of death for U.S. children and adolescents. This issue will be a significant focus at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, from August 19-22. Cobe Williams, a National Bestselling Author and violence prevention expert with Cure Violence Global (CVG), emphasizes the need for community-based strategies to reduce violence.
Chicago, IL, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The nation was shaken by an unprecedented wave of gun violence on the 4th of July, with over 200 incidents reported nationwide, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive action. Gun violence, now the leading cause of death for U.S. children and adolescents (ages 1–19), has prompted the Surgeon General to declare it a public health crisis.
The upcoming Democratic National Convention, to be held in Chicago from August 19-22, offers a crucial platform to address this escalating issue. While the convention will cover a broad range of topics, the issue of violence prevention and intervention is expected to be a significant focus.
Cobe Williams, a National Bestselling Author and Chicago native, represented by TGC Worldwide, brings a beacon of hope with his extensive experience in violence prevention. Williams, author of the USA Today Bestseller Interrupting Violence, has become an expert through his work with Cure Violence Global (CVG), an organization known for its effective public health approach to reducing violence.
"Addressing this crisis requires strategies that heal and rebuild our communities rather than exacerbate the cycle of incarceration," says Williams. "Our work demonstrates that we can reduce violence by addressing its root causes and fostering environments of support and rehabilitation."
According to a new KFF analysis:
Gun violence is the leading cause of death for U.S. children and adolescents (ages 1–19).
54% of U.S. adults or their family members have experienced a firearm-related incident.
17% have witnessed someone being shot.
19% have a family member who was killed by a firearm.
Quotes from the Surgeon General's Report:
"Gun violence is not just a criminal justice issue; it is a public health crisis that requires a comprehensive approach."
"Public health strategies are essential for creating safer communities and reducing the trauma and harm caused by gun violence."
Institutionalizing Public Health Approaches: The conversation at the Democratic National Convention will focus on how to institutionalize public health approaches to violence reduction in public safety planning and budgeting at federal, state, and local levels. This includes providing greater, more consistent support for organizations implementing these strategies on the ground and for capacity-building organizations that assist with implementation.
Williams' work with CVG has shown significant success in reducing violence in various cities across the nation and globally. His expertise and the methods developed by CVG have become a national model, demonstrating that effective violence prevention is possible without increasing incarceration rates.
For more information about Cobe Williams and his work, or to arrange an interview, please contact 609-254-6871 or Email: charlie@tgcworldwide.
About Cobe Williams: Cobe Williams is a National Bestselling Author and expert in violence prevention strategies. His innovative approach, detailed in his book Interrupting Violence, focuses on reducing violence through community engagement and support, without increasing incarceration rates. Williams' work with Cure Violence Global has been instrumental in transforming communities and offering a blueprint for national and international reform.
Contact: Charlie Fusco
Public Relations Manager
Phone: 609-254-6871
Email: charlie@tgcworldwide.com
For further information and updates, visit their website at www.interruptingviolence.com
