Rickcene Ulysee Selected as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Punta Gorda, FL, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rickcene Ulysse of Punta Gorda, Florida, has been selected as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance.
About Rickcene Ulysse
Rickcene Ulysse is the owner and CEO of Bargain Financial Services. For over 20 years, the company has been providing financial services, income tax preparation, money transferring, immigration services, health and life insurance to clients across the United States. In addition, Ulysse is a professional musician and loves playing guitar and bass. Bargain Financial also assists clients with music and record sales.
Born on June 15, 1965, in Jean-Rabel, Haiti, Ulysee received his B.S. in Health Administration from FCC and Southwestern Technical College. He is a licensed life and health insurance agent and is certified in medical billing and coding. Ulysee is affiliated with the Democratic Caucus of Sarasota.
For more information visit: bargainfinancial services.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
