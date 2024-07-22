Commercial leasing firm Bowers Law, LLC Relaunches as Bowers Hill, LLC with the Addition of Partner Carrie Hill
Chicago, IL, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bowers Law, LLC announced today that Carrie Hill has joined the firm, which is relaunching as Bowers Hill, LLC. The boutique law firm, which represents landlords and tenants in commercial office, industrial, retail, and mixed-use projects, also advises owners, developers, investors, property managers, operators, and financial institutions on lease transactions and all contracts relating to asset management and ownership. With the expansion to Bowers Hill, the firm is positioned to support the growing demands of today’s commercial real estate market.
Owner Kellye Bowers, who has practiced commercial leasing almost exclusively for over twenty years said, “I am delighted to have Carrie join our firm. Carrie’s track record for exceptional business results and her compassion for people exemplifies the vision I had when starting Bowers Law. Carrie will allow us to continue to deliver beyond our clients’ expectations.”
Carrie Hill, who started as a partner formally on July 1, brings over twenty years representing clients in the real estate, business, and financial sectors. Carrie, who will office out of Indianapolis, Indiana, said, “This is an exciting time for Bowers Hill. We are not just your typical law firm. We are spending considerable time and resources to respond to the changing needs of our clients. As a result, we are innovating technology solutions to create efficiencies for the commercial real estate market, which we look forward to launching in the next year.”
Bowers Law will rebrand to Bowers Hill going forward and can be found at www.bowers-hill.com.
About Bowers Hill, LLC
Bowers Hill, LLC is a boutique law firm representing landlords, tenants, and stakeholders in the commercial leasing sector, encompassing office, industrial, retail, and mixed-use projects. It also covers all operational facets, such as management, administration, governance, and agreements pertaining to commercial real estate. We prioritize our clients, following a methodical approach to promptly and efficiently negotiate on their behalf and minimize their risk exposure. Each partner brings over twenty years of industry experience and works hard so their clients can enhance their productivity and grow their businesses.
For information, please contact Carrie Hill, Partner at Bowers Hill at 888-955-3737 or chill@bowers-hill.com.
