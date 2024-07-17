Prairie Pictures Releases Stunning New Documentary Film About Storm Chasers Ahead of "Twisters" Movie
"The Chasers of Tornado Alley: Touching the Sky" is a new documentary film by veteran storm chaser and filmmaker Martin Lisius premiereing on Vimeo VOD this week just ahead of “Twisters.”
Arlington, TX, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- It all began when writer/director Martin Lisius climbed onto the roof of his family home in Texas when he was just 12-years old. His mission was to install a weather station to help him track storms as they moved through the area.
Fast forward several decades.
Now, Lisius is a full-time storm chaser who is sharing what he has learned in a new documentary film titled, "The Chasers of Tornado Alley: Touching the Sky" which premieres this week on Vimeo, just ahead of the NBCUniversal blockbuster movie release about storm chasers, “Twisters.”
The 48-minute film introduces a group of quirky people called storm chasers; what they do and why they do it. "I wanted to tell the story so the viewer feels like they are actually on a chase with these guys," Lisius said. "The storm chasers I know are funny and brilliant people who have this undying passion for storms. It's like a road trip with extreme weather."
The story is set against Lisius' extraordinary cinematography of storms he captured on the American Great Plains over the past 7 years. He utilized 4K and 16K video cameras, along with film, to convey the dramatic skies he is used to seeing. "It's a challenge to communicate the visual experience of Tornado Alley on screen. I think that's what drives me to find new ways to make it happen, to bring the audience there," he said. The film has already received critical acclaim including an official selection by the Reale Film Festival in Milan, Italy for “Best Cinematography.”
The film goes beyond just beauty and examines contributions storm chasers make, including improving severe weather warning systems and storm shelters. It introduces the "DFW Tornado Scenario," a day when the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex is impacted by a violent tornado. And, with the help of storm chasers, it finds answers to those threats because, according to Lisius, "Just chasing storms isn't enough. We can use our passion to help others. To help make our communities safer."
"The Chasers of Tornado Alley: Touching the Sky" is a documentary film about storm chasing written and directed by Martin Lisius, and presented by Prairie Pictures, Inc.
