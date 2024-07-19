Robert Roe Selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Milford, UT, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Roe of Milford, Utah, has been selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of sports education.
About Robert Roe
Robert Roe is a lifelong bowhunter and sports educator specializing in crossbow use with over 10 years of experience. He is the founder of UtahCrossbowHunter and creates educational YouTube to teach people how to properly use a crossbow, including maintenance and safety techniques. Robert is passionate about promoting responsible crossbow use and enjoys sharing his knowledge with others.
In his free time, Robert enjoys family activities and outdoor pursuits such as target practice.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore Worldwide
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
