Unbound Spirits Brands Announces Les Terribles Bourbon
Unbound Spirits Brands of Algoma, WI, announced the launch of Les Terribles Bourbon, a remarkably complex blend of premium bourbons that are "triple aged"; re-casked in new charred American white oak casks from Adirondack Barrel Cooperage, then re-casked again and finished in French Cognac and Armagnac casks.
Algoma, WI, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, Unbound Spirits announced the launch of Les Terribles Bourbon, a remarkably complex blend of premium bourbons that are "triple aged"; re-casked in new charred American white oak casks from Adirondack Barrel Cooperage, then re-casked again and finished in French Cognac and Armagnac casks.
“ Les Terribles Bourbon honors all who have ever worn the uniform and was inspired by the heroic efforts of Sergeant Albert Bentley Brown — medic in the 32nd “Les Terribles” in France 1918 — recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross, the Croix de Guerre, and the Purple Heart. It’s named after the 32nd Red Arrow Division, which was given the name Les Terribles by the French Command in World War I,” said Martin Pazzani, an ex-Heublein senior executive who is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Unbound Spirits Brands.
“Sergeant Brown also happens to be the great grandfather of my fellow Co-Founder and our master whiskey blender, Kerry Shaw Brown, from Oconomowoc,” added Pazzani.
“The Red Arrow Division, Les Terribles, was famous for their bravery and relentless tenacity in breaking through the German lines. Their story is legendary and my great grandfather was part of that legend," said Shaw Brown, “The many current soldiers in today’s Red Arrow Division have kept that tradition alive with heroic service in Afghanistan, Iran, and elsewhere. They are worthy of this tribute and we are honored they approve of this brand,” he added. “Not only approve of, but they eagerly agreed to let us put them on the label in period uniforms from World War 1!”
Les Terribles Availability
Les Terribles is distributed by Badger Distributing in Wisconsin and by RNDC in Florida, which handles distribution to their on-line partners, Cask and Barrel, which ships to 45 states. It is available to order now in 750ML bottles and this first batch is 95 proof.
Unbound Spirits was founded in 2022 by a team of seasoned spirits executives including Randy Roets, head of sales and marketing, formerly at Sazerac, and Kay Olsen, head of operations formerly at Heublein / Diageo. The company is known for its dedication to making super-premium whiskey blends of unparalleled complexity and character, including The Maelstrom Bourbon and Hooligan Soup Irish whiskey. They can be found at www.unbound-spirits.com. Their tasting room is at 318 Steele Street in Algoma, WI and their online store is at www.unboundspiritsshop.com.
“ Les Terribles Bourbon honors all who have ever worn the uniform and was inspired by the heroic efforts of Sergeant Albert Bentley Brown — medic in the 32nd “Les Terribles” in France 1918 — recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross, the Croix de Guerre, and the Purple Heart. It’s named after the 32nd Red Arrow Division, which was given the name Les Terribles by the French Command in World War I,” said Martin Pazzani, an ex-Heublein senior executive who is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Unbound Spirits Brands.
“Sergeant Brown also happens to be the great grandfather of my fellow Co-Founder and our master whiskey blender, Kerry Shaw Brown, from Oconomowoc,” added Pazzani.
“The Red Arrow Division, Les Terribles, was famous for their bravery and relentless tenacity in breaking through the German lines. Their story is legendary and my great grandfather was part of that legend," said Shaw Brown, “The many current soldiers in today’s Red Arrow Division have kept that tradition alive with heroic service in Afghanistan, Iran, and elsewhere. They are worthy of this tribute and we are honored they approve of this brand,” he added. “Not only approve of, but they eagerly agreed to let us put them on the label in period uniforms from World War 1!”
Les Terribles Availability
Les Terribles is distributed by Badger Distributing in Wisconsin and by RNDC in Florida, which handles distribution to their on-line partners, Cask and Barrel, which ships to 45 states. It is available to order now in 750ML bottles and this first batch is 95 proof.
Unbound Spirits was founded in 2022 by a team of seasoned spirits executives including Randy Roets, head of sales and marketing, formerly at Sazerac, and Kay Olsen, head of operations formerly at Heublein / Diageo. The company is known for its dedication to making super-premium whiskey blends of unparalleled complexity and character, including The Maelstrom Bourbon and Hooligan Soup Irish whiskey. They can be found at www.unbound-spirits.com. Their tasting room is at 318 Steele Street in Algoma, WI and their online store is at www.unboundspiritsshop.com.
Contact
Unbound Spirits BrandsContact
Martin Pazzani
(860) 375-0426
www.unbound-spirits.com
Martin Pazzani
(860) 375-0426
www.unbound-spirits.com
Categories