Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence: 360 Tans Introduces New Spray Tanning Formulas and Clear Solution in Austin, TX
360 Tans, Austin's premier spray tanning salon founded by Natasha, celebrates 20 years with expanded formulas featuring over 50 shades and a clear solution for a flawless tan. Renowned for safe, natural-looking tans, 360 Tans sets the standard in the spray tanning industry.
Austin, TX, July 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 360 Tans, the premier spray tanning salon in Austin, is proud to announce its upcoming 20th anniversary celebration. Founded by Natasha, 360 Tans has been a beacon of excellence in the tanning industry, providing clients with a flawless, sun-kissed glow without the harmful effects of traditional tanning methods.
As a trailblazer in the spray tanning industry, 360 Tans is excited to introduce an expanded range of spray tanning undertones, now offering over 50 shades to cater to a diverse clientele. This enhancement in our spray tanning formulas ensures that customers can find the perfect shade to complement their skin tone, providing a natural-looking tan that lasts.
"We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone in our journey of providing top-quality spray tanning services to the vibrant community of Austin," said Natasha, founder and owner of 360 Tans. "Our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to continually improve our offerings and exceed expectations."
In addition to the expanded range of spray tanning shades, 360 Tans is excited to announce the introduction of a clear spray tanning solution. This revolutionary product allows clients to achieve a beautiful tan without the bronzer, providing a seamless application and a quick-drying formula for ultimate convenience.
"Our new clear spray tanning solution is a game-changer for those seeking a natural-looking tan with no bronzer transfer," Natasha explained. "We are constantly striving to enhance our services and provide our clients with the best spray tanning experience possible."
Located in the heart of Austin, 360 Tans has become a go-to destination for those looking for a safe and effective tanning solution. With a team of skilled technicians trained in the latest spray tanning techniques and a commitment to using premium products, 360 Tans continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.
To celebrate its 20th anniversary and the launch of the new spray tanning formulas and clear spray tanning solution, 360 Tans will be offering special promotions and discounts to both new and existing clients. This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals to experience the exceptional service and results that have made 360 Tans a household name in Austin.
For more information about 360 Tans and to book an appointment, visit our website at www.360tansaustin.com or stop by our salon located at:
5601 Brodie Ln.
#600
Austin, TX 78745
512-432-5593
South@austin360tans.com
or
6203 N. Capital of TX Hwy
#350
Austin, TX 78731
512-231-8267
North@austin360tans.com
Follow us on social media:
Facebook: @360Tans
Instagram: @360Tans
About 360 Tans:
360 Tans is a leading spray tanning salon located in Austin, TX, founded by Natasha and specializing in providing clients with a safe and natural-looking tan. With over 20 years of experience, 360 Tans offers a wide range of spray tanning shades and services to cater to every skin tone.
