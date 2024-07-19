Velocity Redefines Luxury Restorations With Classic Chevy C10 Street Series
Velocity unveils the Chevy C10 Street Series, combining vintage style with modern performance. Featuring a high-performance drivetrain and a luxury red interior, each build is powered by a 460-hp 6.2L LT1 V8. Priced from $319,900, with bespoke options and a 16-week turnaround.
Cantonment, FL, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Velocity continues to pioneer the restomod industry with its latest build based on the classic Chevy C10. The Velocity Chevy C10 Street Series debuted last month at the C10 Nationals in Salt Lake City, Utah, and it joins an already vast lineup of luxury restorations that blend classic style with contemporary performance and comfort.
Like all Velocity builds, the Chevy C10 Street Series is a modern interpretation of an iconic American classic. Each is completely rebuilt from the ground up, starting with the frame. Instead of the old Chevy truck frame, the Velocity Chevy C10 Street Series rides on an advanced Roadster Shop SPEC Series chassis. This chassis ensures that the C10 Street Series rides and handles like a new truck without losing the truck’s vintage appeal.
Based on the vintage Chevy C10, built from 1967 through 1972, the Velocity Chevy C10 Street Series is a bold expression of a classic truck. Velocity’s Street Series includes custom-machined billet accessories (including the liftgate handle with an integrated backup camera), LED exterior lighting, and staggered-width 19” Forgeline wheels. Buyers can further personalize their builds by choosing from two-tone combinations and various stainless trim options.
As eye-catching as the custom exterior is, the Velocity Chevy C10 Street Series reveals a stunning interior befitting a world-class luxury restoration. This particular build shows off an all-red interior-from the thick carpet to the matte-painted interior roof-contrasted only by custom-machined billet and black wood veneer. The Velocity-exclusive Dakota Digital gauge cluster and Alpine double-din head unit give this custom Chevy C10 a high-tech interior. At the same time, the Vintage Air air conditioning, power windows, and all-new glass and weather seals make this street rod as comfortable as it is fun.
“Our Chevy C10 is an homage to the classic street truck. We have worked remarkably hard to do its legacy justice. American street trucks have so much history and culture behind them, and we’re excited to bring this classic performance-focused C10 to the world,” said Velocity CEO Stuart Wilson.
Under the hood, the Velocity Chevy C10 Street Series features GM’s 460-hp 6.2L LT1 V8, giving this custom Chevy truck the performance to back up its street rod style. A custom-fabricated exhaust system with Magnaflow mufflers gives the C10 Street Series a proper street rod sound, and the adjustable Fox coilover shocks, four-wheel Baer disc brakes, and Michelin Pilot Sport tires have this truck handling like a sports car.
Pricing for the Velocity Chevy C10 Street Series starts at $319,900, and various bespoke options are available to further personalize a build. Customers are able to select from a range of options and finishes to suit their personal style, and the turnaround for each truck is just 16 weeks! For more information about the classic Chevy C10 Street Series, call (850) 332-6064, email sales@velocityrestorations.com, or visit www.velocityrestorations.com.
About Velocity
Velocity Restorations was founded in Pensacola, FL, in 2012 and revolutionized the process of modernizing classic American cars and trucks. Its industry-exclusive build process with predetermined pricing and defined build timelines makes buying and owning a classic car easy. All Velocity vehicles and interior packages are 100 percent designed and assembled by Velocity specialists in a state-of-the-art, 135,000-sq-ft production facility.
Contact
Scott Ford
(850) 466-1810
https://velocityrestorations.com
