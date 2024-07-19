Velocity Redefines Luxury Restorations With Classic Chevy C10 Street Series

Velocity unveils the Chevy C10 Street Series, combining vintage style with modern performance. Featuring a high-performance drivetrain and a luxury red interior, each build is powered by a 460-hp 6.2L LT1 V8. Priced from $319,900, with bespoke options and a 16-week turnaround.