Antis Roofing Celebrates 35 Years in Business with a "Roof Give" Contest
Calling for nominations: Tell Antis Roofing & Waterproofing which Southern California 501c3 nonprofit needs a new roof. The 35-year-old roofing company is sponsoring a "Roof Give" contest that will provide a new roof to an organization most in need.
Irvine, CA, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The great people running thousands of nonprofits throughout Southern California shouldn’t have to worry about roof leaks. That’s why Antis is donating a roof to one of them in honor of its 35th anniversary.
Starting on August 1, 2024, nominations will be accepted on Antis’ website. Anyone can submit a nomination until October 1, 2024 for a Southern California-based 501c3 nonprofit in need of a new roof. Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges from the roofing industry, as well as the Antis Executive team. A winner will be chosen and announced on November 4, 2024.
Criteria include the following: Candidate must be a nonprofit with 501c3 status, and must be located in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, or San Bernardino counties. More criteria are available on the contest website.
“We’ve spent 35 years keeping families safe and dry, just like all of these nonprofits that are providing food and shelter,” says Founder and CEO Charles Antis. “We salute them, and like them we want to do whatever is needed to build bridges in the community.”
Since its beginning, Antis has operated as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $1 million in roof repairs and installations for communities in need. The award-winning company works closely with Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, and many other organizations.
For more information and to nominate a nonprofit, visit https://www.antisroofing.com/giveaway/
About Antis Roofing & Waterproofing
Founded in 1989, Antis Roofing and Waterproofing is a fully licensed, bonded and insured provider of roofing and waterproofing for homeowner’s associations and multi-family residential communities that operates in operates in Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Utilizing innovative technology, comprehensive photo-documentation systems and the industry’s most experienced technicians, Antis has built its reputable brand on superior workmanship, honesty and transparency. Antis is not only one of the most trusted names in the roofing industry, but also a respected leader in community philanthropy. For more information, visit www.antisroofing.com.
Cori Vernam
949-461-9222
antisroofing.com
Erika Kotite
erika.kotite@gmail.com
