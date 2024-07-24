New Book Release Inspired by Hello Girls of WWI
History blends seamlessly with fiction in new book that shines a light on the Signal Corps telephone operators who served in France during the Great War.
Pendleton, OR, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A new clean and wholesome historical romance highlights the service of the Hello Girls during World War I. These remarkable women were part of the Signal Corps, recruited to operate switchboards throughout France during 1918 and 1919.
Molly is the story of a fictional character inspired by the real-life women who served.
“The Hello Girls played a vital role in World War I, but their story didn’t end there. It took sixty years for their service to be recognized. When I first learned about them, I was so amazed by their dedication and commitment to their work, it inspired me to write Molly,” said USA Today Bestselling Author Shanna Hatfield.
Congress awards a limited number of Congressional Gold Medals each year, and right now there is a bill anyone can support to encourage senators and house representatives to consider awarding the Hello Girls a Congressional Gold Medal.
Find out more about the Molly on Amazon, and the Congressional Gold Medal at https://www.worldwar1centennial.org/honor/valor-medals-image/hello-girls.html.
