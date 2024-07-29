Saelig Introduces Economical Lorlin DBSL/DSSL Panel-Mount Keylock Switches
Two new ranges of 250V-rated, panel-mount keylock switches are designed to cost approximately 40% less than the existing DSL range but with the same quality.
Fairport, NY, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. announces two new ranges of Lorlin Electronics 250V-rated, panel-mount keylock switches, the DBSL and DSSL series, newly-designed to cost approximately 40% less than the existing DSL range but with the same quality.
The economical DBSL and DSSL series of power switches are 19mm (0.75”) 2-position 2-pole line/mains-rated, dimpled, and high-security. They have two positions with 90° indexing. Key-out may be in one or both positions. The switch module on the DBSL and DBSL models is ENEC approved to EN61058-1 by VDE. The DBSL and DSSL switches are available in same-key version or with 1000 different dimpled key combinations. The key lock features 7 discs.
The Switch Rating for the DBSL and DSSL series is 4/80A @250VAC with a life of >15,000 cycles. Proof Voltage is specified at 3kV min (initial) and the series is designed for an operating temperature from -25°C to +85°C. Insulation Resistance is specified as >999MΩ @ 500VDC.
The series can be used with panels of thickness up to 3mm (0.12”) with a standard drive shaft, but longer drive shafts are available for thicker panel fixing. The DBSL series is a bracketed fit version and the DSSL series is a snap-fit version. Both versions are customizable to suit product needs.
Made by Lorlin Electronics, one of Europe's largest ISO9001 switch manufacturers, DBSL/DSSL switches are available now from Lorlin's USA technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Lorlin switches are 100% tested.
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
