Note Nation Releases and Open-Sources N20 Bulk Sender for Note Protocol, a Layer-1 Bitcoin Smart Contract Protocol

Note Nation has launched the N20 Bulk Sender tool, enabling users to easily send N20 assets in bulk to multiple addresses. The N20 Bulk Sender connects user wallets via the n20-connect project, supporting ChainBow Wallet, Unisat Wallet, and NOTE Market Wallet. N20 is a token standard of Note Protocol, Note Protocol is a smart contract protocol operating on Bitcoin, providing a Layer-1 solution without the need for any sidechains or bridges.