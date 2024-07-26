Forza Logistics Group Expands Its Team with Industry Veterans
Carmel, IN, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Forza Logistics Group, a leader in innovative third-party logistics, is proud to announce the addition of four seasoned professionals to its executive team. This strategic expansion brings over 60 years of combined industry experience, further strengthening Forza Logistics Group’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and reliability.
Key Appointments:
Ben Kowalski joins as President, bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the freight industry. His leadership is expected to drive Forza Logistics Group towards new horizons.
Chris Jacobs has been appointed as Vice President of Sales. With his extensive knowledge and expertise, Chris will spearhead the company’s sales strategy, ensuring robust growth and customer satisfaction.
Tyler Grube steps in as Director of Operations. Tyler’s operational acumen and industry insights will be pivotal in streamlining Forza Logistics Group’s logistics processes and enhancing overall efficiency.
Sorav Singh joins in a sales and operations role, adding his significant experience and strategic perspective to the team. Sorav’s dual focus will play a critical role in both customer acquisition and operational excellence.
Nick Mascari, Founder of Forza Logistics Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the new hires: “We are thrilled to welcome Ben, Chris, Tyler, and Sorav to our team. Their combined expertise and innovative approach align perfectly with our vision to transform the logistics industry. Having spent my entire career on the produce distribution and grower-shipper side, I recognized a gap in the industry that needed filling. We yearned for a logistics partner who didn’t just understand the complexities of our business but elevated it to new heights. With this team, we are confident in our ability to meet and exceed our clients’ expectations.”
About Forza Logistics Group:
Forza Logistics Group isn’t just another name in logistics; it’s a revolution ready to transform your supply chain. We answer the question, “Why choose another freight broker?” with a resounding response: because your logistics experience deserves nothing less than excellence, innovation, and unwavering trust. Your freight isn’t just goods; it’s your lifeline, your promise to customers, and the heartbeat of your business. We understand this better than anyone. When you choose Forza Logistics Group, you’re not just hiring a service provider; you’re embracing a brand dedicated to your success, driven by innovation, and built on trust.
At the core of our business, you’ll find an unwavering commitment to excellence, a passion for innovation, and a dedication to being your reliable logistics partner. We’ve been in your shoes, and we know the ins and outs of your industry. Forza Logistics Group isn’t just about moving products; it’s about orchestrating a seamless blend of reliability, innovation, and trust to elevate your business to new heights. Trust us to be your catalyst for change and your partner in logistical excellence.
Forza Logistics is your top choice for shipping and freight services in the United States. It’s our mission to be your #1 choice as a logistics partner! Forza Logistics Group is a premier freight broker specializing in full truckload (FTL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping services. Handling perishable items requires special care, and that’s where we excel. Our refrigerated shipping solutions ensure your produce stays fresh, from the start of the journey to the end. We understand the importance of temperature control in transporting perishables, and we’re equipped to manage these needs effectively across the country.
Choose Forza Logistics for reliable and efficient freight brokerage services. Our focus on perishable goods means your produce is in good hands. Let us help you with all your FTL and LTL shipping requirements. Reach out today and make us your go-to freight broker.
Contact
Nick Mascari
317-397-0057
www.forzalogisticsgroup.com
