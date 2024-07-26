NexGen Networks Unveils Significant Fiber Capacity Upgrade to New York & New Jersey Metro Area Network Infrastructure
New York, NY, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NexGen Networks "NexGen," a global digital infrastructure company and premier provider of fiber optic-based network solutions to the world's top global enterprises, is excited to announce a significant upgrade to its network infrastructure in the New York and New Jersey metro areas. This enhancement is part of NexGen Networks' ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and exceptional service to its clients.
NexGen’s strategic partnership with Infinera, a leader in intelligent transport networks, leverages innovative technologies to further enhance the capabilities of NexGen’s upgraded infrastructure, providing superior performance and reliability.
"This upgrade offers unprecedented benefits across all industries. While financial institutions and banks will greatly benefit from enhanced speed, security, and reliability, it also empowers all sectors to optimize operations and drive innovation. We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on our clients," emphasized Edward Lawson, SVP of Business Development at NexGen Networks.
Upgraded Infrastructure for Unparalleled Performance
The infrastructure upgrade includes the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies designed to enhance network speed, reliability, and capacity. Key features of the upgrade include:
Advanced Connectivity Solutions. Deployment of 100G, 400G, and 800G+ capabilities to meet the growing demands for high-speed data transmission.
Enhanced Redundancy and Resilience. Improved network architecture to ensure maximum uptime and reliability, providing businesses with continuous, uninterrupted connectivity.
Scalable Infrastructure. Flexible and scalable solutions that can adapt to the evolving needs of businesses, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability.
Customer Defined Transport Paths. Capability to define fiber paths for customer transport within the Network
With this major upgrade, NexGen is poised to support the digital transformation initiatives of businesses in the New York and New Jersey metro areas. The enhanced infrastructure will enable companies to:
Optimize Operations. Achieve faster, more efficient data transfer, reducing latency and improving overall performance.
Enhance Security. Benefit from robust security measures integrated into the network infrastructure, safeguarding critical data and ensuring compliance with industry standards.
Drive Innovation. Leverage advanced technologies to innovate and stay competitive in the rapidly changing digital landscape.
“At NexGen, we are dedicated to staying ahead of the curve, ensuring that our customers have access to the most advanced and scalable solutions. This enhancement is a reflection of our dedication to our ongoing mission of empowering businesses to thrive no matter how quickly things evolve," added Lawson.
About NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks is the premier provider of tailored, high-capacity communications services to carrier and enterprise customers. NexGen Networks is committed to delivering cost-effective, custom solutions coupled with superior industry expertise, service and support that allows for unparalleled time to market connectivity. It offers a comprehensive suite of facilities-based services including: Ethernet, SD-WAN, Global Cloud, Global Multi Cloud, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Internet Access, Colocation and more. Its fiber optic network leverages unique rights-of-way that deliver connectivity to the major metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and the Far East. While consistently building upon its private and public IP and Ethernet expertise and evolving its capabilities to continually meet the needs of its customers, large and small, it has continued to maintain a superior standard of customer service and support.
Stay connected with NexGen Networks for the latest updates, industry insights, and innovative solutions that are shaping the future of connectivity.
Contact
