Morris Introduces New Advanced Area Light Product Line
Queensbury, NY, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Morris Products, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of Electrical and Lighting Products, has unveiled a new line of Area Lights aimed at offering enhanced affordability, efficiency, and user-friendliness.
Morris introduces its new line of Area Lights with a field changeable lens. These fixtures are versatile and simple to use – with color and wattage selectability. This line also includes the All-In-One fixture, which is a single SKU that includes two additional lenses, a universal mount, and a photocell – everything needed for a wide range of installations. Easily customizable, these lights cater to a variety of needs and are available in white and bronze. These new fixtures are in the final production phase and are available to order now.
Tom Wooldridge, General Manager, expressed enthusiasm for the new product line, stating, “We understand the demand from our distributors for a streamlined range of area lights at a cost-effective price, as well as the preference among contractors for all-in-one solutions. This line addresses both needs. This upgrade is directly driven by the feedback we have received, and we look forward to introducing more innovative products in the future.”
About Morris Products Inc.
Morris Products, established in 1994 and now a subsidiary of DiversiTech Corporation, operates from a cutting-edge 65,000 square foot facility in Queensbury, NY. Morris specializes in providing electrical distributors with a comprehensive inventory of over 8,000 products across 30 different categories. Apart from their main facility, Morris also serves electrical wholesalers from a warehouse located in Adelanto, CA on the west coast, as well as through several regional representative warehouses.
Customer service is a cornerstone of Morris Products' business philosophy. Morris emphasizes one-day shipping, ensuring that customer orders are promptly fulfilled without imposing minimum order requirements. This flexibility allows wholesalers to order precisely what they need, when they need it. Morris supports their commitment to customer service with a team of knowledgeable and professional customer service representatives. These representatives are equipped to understand the specific needs of wholesalers and provide immediate assistance and solutions to their inquiries.
Overall, Morris Products distinguishes itself not only through its extensive product range and logistical capabilities but also through its dedicated approach to meeting and exceeding customer expectations in the electrical distribution sector. Check out Morris at www.morrisproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.
Contact
Tom Lyga
518-743-0523 x124
www.morrisproducts.com
