Introducing "Read The Tape" Podcast: Your Unfiltered Guide to the Entrepreneurial Journey
Beverly Hills, CA, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "Read The Tape," a groundbreaking podcast was launched. Designed for anyone interested in the dynamic landscape of business, whether an entrepreneur or just curious. Hosted by acclaimed entrepreneur, VC, speaker, best selling author, mentor and real estate leader Mike Shapiro and young rising real estate entrepreneur and Reality TV star Rodney Mathews. "Read The Tape" promises a candid exploration of success, failure, and everything in between. The 3-decade generational difference between Mike and Rodney opens up enlightening conversations for all.
Unlike conventional business podcasts, "Read The Tape" is committed to transparency. Each episode delves into the personal stories and strategic insights of Mike and Rodney's circle of influential friends and acquaintances. From triumphs that reshaped industries to setbacks that tested resilience, no experience is off-limits on "Read The Tape."
"We created 'Read The Tape' to provide entrepreneurs with real, unfiltered stories from those who've been in the trenches," said Mike. "In business, learning from mistakes is just as important and celebrating victories. Our guests bring honesty and wisdom gained through their own journeys."
Guests on "Read The Tape" include renowned leaders who have navigated the highs and lows of entrepreneurship in every industry. Listeners can expect to hear from founders who have build global empires, innovators who disrupted markets, trailblazing artists and creatives, and visionaries who faced adversity head-on.
Rodney added, "Our goal is to inspire and educate aspiring entrepreneurs by sharing authentic narratives. 'Read The Tape' isn't just about the shiny success stories; it's about the grit, resilience and lessons learned along the way."
The podcasts format encourages open dialogue, inviting listeners to join a community of like-minded individuals eager to learn form others' experiences.
"We believe in the power of storytelling to drive meaningful change," said Mike. "Through 'Read The Tape', we aim to empower entrepreneurs with practical knowledge and a deeper understanding of the entrepreneurial journey."
"Read The Tape" releases new episodes weekly and is available for listeners to subscribe on all major podcast platforms and YouTube.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Karen Weinberg, Producer, 714-270-1526 or kweinberg@homgroup.com
Follow "Read The Tape" on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content: Twitter @ReadTheTape1, Instagram @ReadTheTape, Facebook, ReadTheTape, TikTok @readthetape
