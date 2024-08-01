Uncloseted Media Announces New Managing Editor And Inaugural Board Members Approaching Launch
Uncloseted Media, a new LGBTQ focused news publication dedicated to investigating America’s LGBTQ ecosystem and elevating the voices of everyday heroes, today announced the appointment of twelve leaders from diverse backgrounds to its first Business & Media Advisory Boards as well as the addition of Charles Kaiser as Managing Editor of the publication.
New York, NY, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Uncloseted Media, a new LGBTQ focused news publication dedicated to investigating America’s LGBTQ ecosystem and elevating the voices of everyday heroes, today announced the appointment of twelve leaders from diverse backgrounds to its first Business & Media Advisory Boards as well as the addition of Charles Kaiser as Managing Editor of the publication.
The outlet, which will be published initially on Substack, will launch on September 3 with originally reported news stories by and about the LGBTQ community. Through its followers and strategic partnerships with half a dozen outlets, Uncloseted Media will be an authoritative, non-partisan news source for LGBTQ journalism.
“The momentum is building as we approach Uncloseted Media’s planned launch,” said Spencer Macnaughton, the publications Founder and Editor-in-Chief. “America is in need of a news source that gives an objective voice to LGBTQ storytelling. With unprecedented media layoffs and widespread distrust in the media, there is a demand for rigorous journalism that gets to the truth. I’m excited to have Charles Kaiser join the team as Managing Editor and grateful for the support from him, our board, and our dedicated team of journalists.”
Macnaughton is a Gracie Award-winning and Emmy-nominated journalist who has written and produced for 60 Minutes+, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Vice, Vox, Time, NBC News, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone and teaches LGBTQ journalism at New York University.
Charles Kaiser has been a reporter for The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, press critic for Newsweek, and a book critic for The Guardian (US.). He is the author of The Gay Metropolis, the landmark history of gay life in America, a New York Times notable book and winner of a Lambda Literary Award. He was a founding member of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, belongs to the LGBT Journalists Hall of Fame and has taught journalism at Columbia and Princeton.
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work with the talented team at Uncloseted to produce authoritative journalism about the community I love,” says Kaiser, “The need is great and the need is urgent for our community to have informative representation.”
Business Advisory Board members include:
Tali Bray, Former Executive Vice President & Head of Technology, Sustainability & Equity at Wells Fargo
Jackson Block, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at LGBT+ VC
Adam Glick, Senior Director at Orr Group
Dawn Dzurilla, Founder & Managing Partner, Gaia Human Capital Consultants
Angela Earl, Author of Significant Women, Literary Manager, and Marketing Executive
Jim Garner, EVP of Corporate Services at The Hospital for Sick Children
Niall Keane, Major Gifts Officer at New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Media Advisory Board members include:
Liz Lucking, Reporter at Mansion Global and former President of NLGJA Chapter for Columbia Journalism School
Alan Flippen, Assistant Vice President, Communications and Content at Mount Sinai Health System and former Associate Managing Editor at The New York Times
Kenny Wassus, Founder of Humans Remain. Former Senior Video Journalist, The Wall Street Journal.
Denise Blostein, Senior Video Journalist, The Wall Street Journal
Vinita Srivastava, Executive Producer, Host of “Don’t Call Me Resilient” podcast and Senior Culture Editor, The Conversation Canada
For more information about Uncloseted Media, contact Spencer Macnaughton.
The outlet, which will be published initially on Substack, will launch on September 3 with originally reported news stories by and about the LGBTQ community. Through its followers and strategic partnerships with half a dozen outlets, Uncloseted Media will be an authoritative, non-partisan news source for LGBTQ journalism.
“The momentum is building as we approach Uncloseted Media’s planned launch,” said Spencer Macnaughton, the publications Founder and Editor-in-Chief. “America is in need of a news source that gives an objective voice to LGBTQ storytelling. With unprecedented media layoffs and widespread distrust in the media, there is a demand for rigorous journalism that gets to the truth. I’m excited to have Charles Kaiser join the team as Managing Editor and grateful for the support from him, our board, and our dedicated team of journalists.”
Macnaughton is a Gracie Award-winning and Emmy-nominated journalist who has written and produced for 60 Minutes+, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Vice, Vox, Time, NBC News, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone and teaches LGBTQ journalism at New York University.
Charles Kaiser has been a reporter for The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, press critic for Newsweek, and a book critic for The Guardian (US.). He is the author of The Gay Metropolis, the landmark history of gay life in America, a New York Times notable book and winner of a Lambda Literary Award. He was a founding member of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, belongs to the LGBT Journalists Hall of Fame and has taught journalism at Columbia and Princeton.
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work with the talented team at Uncloseted to produce authoritative journalism about the community I love,” says Kaiser, “The need is great and the need is urgent for our community to have informative representation.”
Business Advisory Board members include:
Tali Bray, Former Executive Vice President & Head of Technology, Sustainability & Equity at Wells Fargo
Jackson Block, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at LGBT+ VC
Adam Glick, Senior Director at Orr Group
Dawn Dzurilla, Founder & Managing Partner, Gaia Human Capital Consultants
Angela Earl, Author of Significant Women, Literary Manager, and Marketing Executive
Jim Garner, EVP of Corporate Services at The Hospital for Sick Children
Niall Keane, Major Gifts Officer at New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Media Advisory Board members include:
Liz Lucking, Reporter at Mansion Global and former President of NLGJA Chapter for Columbia Journalism School
Alan Flippen, Assistant Vice President, Communications and Content at Mount Sinai Health System and former Associate Managing Editor at The New York Times
Kenny Wassus, Founder of Humans Remain. Former Senior Video Journalist, The Wall Street Journal.
Denise Blostein, Senior Video Journalist, The Wall Street Journal
Vinita Srivastava, Executive Producer, Host of “Don’t Call Me Resilient” podcast and Senior Culture Editor, The Conversation Canada
For more information about Uncloseted Media, contact Spencer Macnaughton.
Contact
Uncloseted MediaContact
Spencer Macnaughton
(646) 361-2059
unclosetedmedia.com
Spencer Macnaughton
(646) 361-2059
unclosetedmedia.com
Categories