Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund Hosting 9/11 Patriot Day

Atlanta, GA, August 07, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund/Georgia Fraternal Order Of Leatherheads Society (FOOLS), 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on September 7, 2024 at Truist Park, Atlanta, GA. Opening ceremonies at 8:30 AM followed by a moment of silence at 8:46AM, this marks the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center, NYC.The stair climb is open to all who wish to honor the memory of the 343 FDNY firefighters that lost their lives on 9/11. Included in the participants will be the sister of Chief of Department Peter J. Ganci, Jr., Ellen Ganci-Stearns, now a Georgia resident. Mrs. Ganci-Stearns fully supports the missions of the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund, and The Georgia FOOLS: “We made a vow to Never Forget and I’m proud to be part of this cooperative effort to see that we don’t.”The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund, Georgia Chapter is dedicated to providing support and relief to Georgia’s first responders in need.