Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund Hosting 9/11 Patriot Day

The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund/Georgia Fraternal Order Of Leatherheads Society (FOOLS), 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on September 7, 2024 at Truist Park, Atlanta, GA. This is an annual fund raiser event in support of our firefighters and first responders as needs arise. The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity organization.