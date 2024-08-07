Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund Hosting 9/11 Patriot Day
The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund/Georgia Fraternal Order Of Leatherheads Society (FOOLS), 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on September 7, 2024 at Truist Park, Atlanta, GA. This is an annual fund raiser event in support of our firefighters and first responders as needs arise. The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity organization.
Atlanta, GA, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund/Georgia Fraternal Order Of Leatherheads Society (FOOLS), 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on September 7, 2024 at Truist Park, Atlanta, GA. Opening ceremonies at 8:30 AM followed by a moment of silence at 8:46AM, this marks the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center, NYC.
The stair climb is open to all who wish to honor the memory of the 343 FDNY firefighters that lost their lives on 9/11. Included in the participants will be the sister of Chief of Department Peter J. Ganci, Jr., Ellen Ganci-Stearns, now a Georgia resident. Mrs. Ganci-Stearns fully supports the missions of the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund, and The Georgia FOOLS: “We made a vow to Never Forget and I’m proud to be part of this cooperative effort to see that we don’t.”
The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund, Georgia Chapter is dedicated to providing support and relief to Georgia’s first responders in need.
Laurel Malcolm
404-642-2947
https://www.terryfund.org/georgia
James Stearns
jestearns@live.com
678-644-5778
