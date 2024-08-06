Parvus Therapeutics Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Development from Preclinical Into Clinical
New Positions Enhance Parvus Capability to Execute the Translation of Multiple Drug Candidates into the Clinic.
South San Francisco, CA, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Parvus Therapeutics, a private preclinical company developing a pipeline of novel Navacim™ autoimmune disease drug candidates which trigger endogenous generation of regulatory T cells (Tregs) to provide organ specific immunoregulation, is pleased to announce the appointments of Joanne B.L. Tan, PhD as the Senior Vice President of Research and Development and Sarah Grimberg as the Senior Director of Clinical Operations.
Dr. Tan’s training and experience includes a PhD in Immunology and Developmental Biology from University of Toronto and industry experience with a focus on advancing drug candidates through development and clinical proof-of-concept studies. Dr. Tan joins Parvus from Sana Biotechnology, where she held the position Head of Translational Sciences. Sarah Grimberg has experience planning and leading Phase 1 single site to Phase 3 multi-site global clinical studies for multiple development programs 3 of which have received FDA approval.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tan and Sarah Grimberg to our leadership team,” said Peter Strumph, CEO of Parvus Therapeutics. “Their proven track record leading teams in drug development, translation, regulatory submissions and clinical operations strengthen our capability to execute current and future drug development activities.”
About Parvus Therapeutics: Parvus is developing products based on the novel Navacim™ platform technology which triggers endogenous generation of antigen-specific Tregs with the potential to halt and cure autoimmune disease by restoring organ specific immune tolerance without compromising normal immunity to infections and cancer. Our lead Navacim (PVT201) has shown disease modification and hepatoprotection in preclinical models of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and Autoimmune Hepatitis. PVT201 has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for PBC and Australian HREC approval for the first-in-human study. Initial clinical studies of PVT201 are designed to demonstrate Navacim safety, tolerability and confirm biologic activity in humans. Our second Navacim (PVT401) for Inflammatory Bowel Disease is being developed by Parvus in partnership with AbbVie. We have additional Navacim development programs for Type 1 Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, transplant rejection and Celiac Disease.
