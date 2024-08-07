Minnie Rose Launches “Shalom Sweater Project”: A Tribute to Legacy and Philanthropy
New York, NY, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a world where fashion often intersects with purpose, Minnie Rose stands out by effortlessly blending luxury with meaningful impact. Founded by visionary Lisa Shaller-Goldberg, the brand is celebrated for its exquisite cashmere and knitwear. Now, Minnie Rose is weaving a new thread into its story—a thread of unity, heritage, and giving back - through the "Shalom Sweater Project.” This heartfelt initiative captures the essence of philanthropy and personal legacy, going beyond mere fashion.
The Shalom Sweater is not just a cozy addition to your wardrobe; it symbolizes peace and unity, deeply rooted in Lisa's personal history. Inspired by her grandmothers, Minnie and Rose, the sweater pays homage to the women who shaped her life and values. "My grandmothers taught me the importance of kindness, resilience, and giving back," Lisa shares. "The Shalom Sweater embodies these lessons and is our way of honoring their legacy" A portion of the proceeds from each sweater sold has been donated to the United Jewish Appeal (UJA), supporting their vital work in addressing social issues and promoting education.
This campaign marks a significant step in Minnie Rose's effort to align fashion with philanthropy. "We believe in creating pieces that not only make you look good but also feel good about the impact they're making," Lisa notes. The Shalom Sweater is available on the Minnie Rose website, inviting fashion enthusiasts to shop with purpose. This beautifully crafted piece elevates your style while supporting values of unity, kindness, and community.
Join the movement at www.minnierose.com.
About Minnie Rose
Minnie Rose is a luxury women's fashion brand known for its high-quality cashmere and knitwear. With a reputation for innovative designs and a commitment to quality, the brand has been featured in leading fashion publications and continues to set the standard for style and social responsibility.
Christopher Leogrande
310-309-1432
