Team USA Takes First Place in the International Math Olympiad

Weeks before the Paris Olympic torch was lit, the US took first place in Bath, England at the 2024 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). The six members of the team include Jordan Lefkowitz, 17 (CT); Krishna Pothapragada, 18 (IL); Jessica Wan, 18 (FL); Alexander Wang, 16 (NJ); Qiao Zhang, 16 (CA); and Linus Tang, 18 (CA). Jessica Wan's inclusion marks a significant milestone. She is the first young woman to join the USA IMO team since 2007.