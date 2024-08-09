Award-Winning Director Barry Sonnenfeld to Deliver Keynote at CEDIA Expo 2024
Fishers, IN, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CEDIA, the Association for Smart Home Professionals™, is proud to announce that Emmy and Peabody award-winning director and home theater aficionado, Barry Sonnenfeld will serve as this year’s esteemed Keynote speaker at CEDIA Expo 2024.
Sonnenfeld will take the stage to deliver a keynote that promises to be a highlight of the event. Known for his work as a celebrated director and cinematographer, Sonnenfeld is also a passionate home cinema and technology enthusiast. His keynote will explore the critical role of home theaters in delivering an unparalleled cinematic experience, highlighting the contrast between movie production and playback environments. Sonnenfeld will delve into his personal experiences and his belief that movie playback quality is essential to experiencing films as their creators intended. He will share his insights on the significance of sound and visual excellence in home cinemas. Attendees can look forward to hearing about Sonnenfeld's own home theater setup and his vision for achieving an extraordinary home cinema experience.
“Director Barry Sonnenfeld brings a unique perspective to CEDIA Expo that combines his deep passion for filmmaking with his love for home theater,” explained CEDIA Global President and CEO, Daryl Friedman. "Sonnenfeld’s insights will provide a fascinating look at how technology enhances the film experience and will inspire attendees to think about new ways to integrate entertainment and technology.”
Sonnenfeld began his career as a Director of Photography on iconic films such as Blood Simple, When Harry Met Sally, and Miller's Crossing. His mid-90s success with The Addams Family and Men in Black established him as a director who skillfully blends comedy and style in studio blockbusters. His work on the TV series Pushing Daisies earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series and the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series, with the show garnering 17 Emmy nominations during its two-year run.
In addition to his filmmaking achievements, Sonnenfeld was a contributing editor for Esquire Magazine, where he wrote the monthly column "The Digital Man." His memoir, Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother: Memoirs of a Neurotic Filmmaker, was published by Hachette in 2020. His next book, The Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time, is set to be released in October 2024.
The keynote will take place on a NEW day and time this year, Thursday, September 5, from 8-9 AM, in the Four Seasons Ballroom at the Colorado Convention Center. It is free for CEDIA Expo attendees. For more information about CEDIA Expo 2024 and to register, visit www.cedia.org.
About CEDIA
CEDIA® is the Association for Smart Home Professionals™. Established in 1989, CEDIA remains founded on the principles of advocacy, connection, and education. Globally, CEDIA defends the rights of technology integrators in governmental bodies, gathers industry professionals and allied tradespeople, and creates trainings, standards, and certifications to ensure the smart home industry advances and draws fresh talent. CEDIA co-owns Integrated Systems Europe, the world's largest AV and systems integration exhibition, and founded CEDIA Expo, the world's largest residential technology show. Today, a community of over 30,000 CEDIA members from more than 80 countries deliver home technology solutions that enrich our lives. Learn more about CEDIA at www.cedia.org.
