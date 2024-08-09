The Great Canadian Mortgage Co. Treats Victoria to a Morning of Free Coffee and Prizes at Tim Hortons

The Great Canadian Mortgage Co. is hosting a community event at Tim Hortons, 3253 Douglas Street, Victoria, on Saturday, August 10, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. During this time, all orders at the location will be paid for by the company. In addition to free coffee and donuts, attendees can win prizes, engage with the community, and enjoy a lively atmosphere with a special appearance by The Great Canadian Beaver.