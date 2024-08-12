Evolution Analytics Expands with New Office in Durham, NC to Support Growing Demand for AI and Data Consulting Services
Strategic Expansion to Support Growing Client Demand and Leverage Top Tech Talent in the Raleigh/Durham Area
Durham, NC, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Evolution Analytics, a leading AI, data, and analytics consulting firm, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Durham, North Carolina. This strategic expansion is a direct response to the firm's rapid growth and increasing demand for innovative data solutions across the East Coast.
The new Durham office will be managed by Vince Belanger, Principal at Evolution Analytics and a long-time resident of North Carolina. Vince brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the local market, positioning the office to effectively serve the needs of both new and existing clients.
"The greater Raleigh/Durham area is renowned for its top IT talent, and establishing a presence here allows us to tap into this rich resource pool," said Vince Belanger. "Our new office provides a collaborative space for our team members to innovate and deliver high-quality solutions, further strengthening our ability to support our clients’ data-driven goals."
As organizations increasingly seek to leverage data and AI to drive business transformation, Evolution Analytics is making strategic investments to stay ahead of this trend. The new office underscores the firm’s commitment to helping clients harness the power of data and AI to achieve their objectives.
"We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings," said Vince Belanger. "With our new office in Durham, we are well-positioned to support our growing client base along the East Coast, offering them leading-edge data and analytics solutions."
About Evolution Analytics
Evolution Analytics, LLC is a leader among AI, data, and analytics consultants. The firm offers data strategy consulting, advanced analytics, data science solutions, and AI-enabled tools to help clients automate business decisions and processes. Focused on tailored strategies grounded in extensive knowledge and trusted frameworks, the company serves mid-size companies, leveraging emerging technologies and industry expertise to ensure clients capitalize on opportunities effectively. The company's commitment lies in transforming data into clients' most valuable assets, thereby propelling them towards heightened levels of success. For more information about Evolution Analytics and its services, please visit https://www.evolutionanalytics.com.
Vince Belanger
888-366-1966
https://www.evolutionanalytics.com
