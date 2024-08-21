Ardo Melia Breast Wearable Breast Pump Receives Three Prestigious Awards for 2024
Ardo medical, Inc., is proud to announce that its new Ardo Melia wearable, cordless breast pump has been honored with three prestigious awards for 2024: the Mom’s Choice Award®, the Parent’s Picks Award, and the Top Choice Award from BabyMaternity Magazine. These accolades recognize the Ardo Melia as one of the best and most innovative products for families.
Herndon, VA, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ardo medical, Inc. is thrilled to announce that its Ardo Melia wearable breast pump has been awarded the 2024 Mom’s Choice Award®, the Parent’s Picks Award, and the Top Choice Award from BabyMaternity Magazine. These esteemed honors reaffirm the Ardo’s place as a leading manufacturer in the world of innovative family-friendly products, offering modern moms a convenient, efficient, and comfortable pumping experience.
The award-winning Ardo Melia is designed to provide moms with a seamless, hands-free pumping experience. It is a wearable and cordless breast pump, which allows moms to pump anytime, anywhere with complete freedom. With hospital-grade suction, the Melia ensures effective and reliable pumping, while its innovative massage mode stimulates oxytocin release, promoting a quick letdown.
“We are incredibly honored to receive these prestigious awards,” says Nikolaos Papadopoulos, President of Ardo medical, Inc. “The Ardo Melia was created with the modern mom in mind, and these awards highlight our commitment to offering top-quality, innovative products that make motherhood a bit easier.”
The Ardo Melia features over 2 hours of runtime on a rechargeable battery, adjustable cycles, and a memory function for personalized settings. Its ultra-discreet and extremely light design makes it perfect for moms on the go. Ardo Melia is easy to clean, with leak-resistant containers and dishwasher-safe parts. The pump also includes a session timer and a let-down button, adding to its user-friendly features.
With its extremely attractive pricing for durable medical equipment distributors, Ardo Melia is available to almost all mothers through insurance at no cost.
About Ardo
Ardo medical, Inc., a subsidiary of Ardo medical AG, is the supplier of the Ardo Melia wearable breast pump. Nestled at the base of the Swiss Alps and founded by the pioneer of breast pumps, Ardo medical AG is dedicated to providing high-quality breast pumps that are meticulously assembled, ensuring Swiss precision and reliability. Ardo remains a family-owned and family-run company, committed to promoting breastfeeding and supporting moms and their babies worldwide. Ardo is compliant with the World Health Organization’s Code (“WHO Code Compliant”).
About the Awards
The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The MCA is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. The Parent’s Picks Award and the Top Choice Award from BabyMaternity Magazine are also prestigious honors, recognizing excellence in parenting products that support families.
Nikolaos Papadopoulos
844-411-2736
www.ardo-usa.com
