Ardo Melia Breast Wearable Breast Pump Receives Three Prestigious Awards for 2024

Ardo medical, Inc., is proud to announce that its new Ardo Melia wearable, cordless breast pump has been honored with three prestigious awards for 2024: the Mom’s Choice Award®, the Parent’s Picks Award, and the Top Choice Award from BabyMaternity Magazine. These accolades recognize the Ardo Melia as one of the best and most innovative products for families.