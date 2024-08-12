Clean Heat Technologies Wins Empire State Energy Prize with CO2 Heat Pump Solution
Clean Heat Tech is looking for partners after it received a $250,000 prize, with another $750,000 after a demonstration in NY and up to $2 million total from NYSERDA and Wells Fargo.
Pittsburgh, PA, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clean Heat Technologies, a new spinoff company from the Thar group of companies, is becoming a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions by announcing its groundbreaking advancement in heat pump technology. The company is fresh off of winning 1 of the 7 Empire State Energy Prizes that were given out by The Clean Fight and NYSERDA. By utilizing CO2 as a refrigerant to create low to high temperature steam, this innovative approach promises to significantly reduce energy consumption and environmental impact across various applications. These applications include providing highly efficient and sustainable heating and cooling solutions:
Commercial and multi-family residential buildings
District heating and cooling
Industrial processes such as food, chemical, and pharmaceutical
Supercritical CO2, a unique state of matter with exceptional heat transfer properties, is at the core of Clean Heat Technologies’ breakthrough. By harnessing the power of this fluid, the company has developed a revolutionary system that offers an unprecedented coefficient of performance.
“We are excited to introduce this transformative technology that can immediately and dramatically reduce energy consumption,” said Lalit Chordia, CEO of Clean Heat Technologies. “Our mission is to be a key player in the decarbonization of commercial and multi-family residential buildings and this is a great start.”
Clean Heat Technologies is committed to working closely with industry partners to integrate this cutting-edge technology into existing and new projects. The company is actively seeking collaborations to accelerate the adoption of CO2-based steam generation heat pumps and drive positive environmental impact.
“There is a $40 billion market opportunity in commercial buildings in the US alone,” said Todd Palcic, Chief Commercial Officer. “But, we won’t be greedy – we would rather partner with best-in-class OEMs and engineering companies to create successful first-mover clients. Those clients will create a virtuous cycle that all great product launches need to scale for mass adoption,”
About Clean Heat Technologies
Clean Heat Technologies is a leading developer of natural heat pump solutions. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, the Pittsburgh-based company is dedicated to delivering advanced technologies that improve energy efficiency and reduce or eliminate carbon footprint.
Media Contact:
Todd Palcic, Chief Commercial Officer, Clean Heat Technologies info@tharprocess.com
Contact
Todd Palcic
+1-412-968-0200
cleanheattech.com
tpalcic@tharprocess.com
