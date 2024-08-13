Ayesha N. Everett Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Detroit, MI, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ayesha N. Everett of Detroit, Michigan, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate and finance.
About Ayesha N. Everett
Ayesha N. Everett is a highly accomplished financial executive and real estate professional currently serving as chief financial officer and president of Vermas Holdings. With a keen eye for opportunity and a deep understanding of market trends, Everett plays a pivotal role in facilitating investments for both residential and multifamily real estate. Her expertise extends to entrepreneurship, where she has demonstrated a knack for building and growing successful ventures.
Everett holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Phoenix and is an active member of the Michigan Real Estate Investors Association. With over 20 years of experience, she is a collaborative leader adept at solving complex financial challenges.
In her free time, she enjoys reading, strategic games, and word games.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members' current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
