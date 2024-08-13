Invoiv.com Launches to Revolutionize Cash Flow Management for Small and Medium Businesses
New SaaS Platform Offers SMBs Innovative Tools for AP and AR, Helping Them Get Paid Up to 5X Faster.
Portland, ME, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today marks the official launch of Invoiv.com, a cutting-edge SaaS platform designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to track, manage, and optimize their cash flow. The platform offers comprehensive accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solutions, along with online invoice generation tools embedded with payment links, ensuring businesses get paid faster than ever before.
Invoiv.com is poised to transform how SMBs handle their finances by offering a streamlined, user-friendly experience that integrates seamlessly with existing business workflows. The platform’s robust dashboard provides full visibility into cash flow, allowing businesses to make informed decisions and stay ahead of financial challenges.
Key Features of Invoiv.com:
Online Invoice Generation: Create and send professional invoices in minutes with embedded payment links, making it easier for customers to pay quickly and securely.
Cash Flow Insights: Access real-time data on incoming and outgoing payments, helping businesses maintain a healthy cash flow.
Faster Payments: By leveraging integrated payment solutions, Invoiv.com helps SMBs get paid up to 5X faster, significantly improving their financial stability.
Flexible Plans: Invoiv.com offers a free plan for businesses with 10 or fewer invoices per month, with affordable pricing for higher-volume users.
"We built Invoiv.com to empower small and medium businesses by giving them the tools they need to manage their finances more effectively," said Bill Cooper, Founder of Invoiv.com. "Our platform not only simplifies invoicing but also accelerates the payment process, ensuring that SMBs have the cash flow they need to grow and succeed."
The launch of Invoiv.com comes at a time when SMBs are increasingly looking for ways to improve their financial management processes. The platform’s ease of use, combined with its powerful features, makes it an essential tool for any business looking to optimize its cash flow and reduce the time spent on administrative tasks.
"At Invoiv.com, we understand the challenges that SMBs face, especially when it comes to getting paid on time," added Bill Cooper. "Our goal is to eliminate those pain points and provide a solution that’s both effective and affordable."
Invoiv.com is now available for SMBs in the United States and Canada. To learn more or to sign up for a free account, visit www.invoiv.com.
About Invoiv.com
Invoiv.com is a leading SaaS platform that provides small and medium-sized businesses with innovative tools for managing accounts payable and receivable, optimizing cash flow, and accelerating payments. With a commitment to empowering SMBs, Invoiv.com offers a seamless, intuitive experience that helps businesses succeed in today’s fast-paced financial environment.
Media Contact:
Bill Cooper
Founder, Invoiv.com
bill.cooper@invoiv.com
1-207-599-6306
https://www.invoiv.com
