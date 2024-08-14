Minerva Networks Launches FAST+, an Innovative AI-powered Streaming Service for Broadband Operators
Available now, FAST+ allows operators to offer a free differentiated video service to all broadband subscribers.
San Jose, CA, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Minerva Networks is unveiling FAST+, an innovative streaming service with integrated AI designed to transform the entertainment experience for broadband subscribers.
Minerva’s FAST+ service includes more than 80 Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels, providing a diverse range of content to cater to all tastes and preferences. This service can be made available for free to all broadband subscribers to add value to the broadband service and improve retention. Operators may also add local channels such as high school sports, community events, commercial services, and traffic and weather cams. Local content is a unique advantage operators have over generic FAST channel offerings and helps drive usage and retention.
A standout feature of FAST+ is Minerva’s award winning AI Companion. Winner of two industry awards, this intelligent assistant helps users discover content and enriches the viewing experience. Using the one-click AI suggested prompts or voice input, users can explore information about their favorite shows or topics of interest. To facilitate continued engagement, the AI Companion personalizes the experience by suggesting new prompts with each response. Each interaction is unique, keeping users engaged and watching longer, enhancing retention and boosting advertising revenue. The AI Companion works with all types of content, including premium TV programs and on-demand content.
“Operators face challenges with stiff broadband competition and rising costs of content. Our new FAST+ service and AI capabilities provide marketing teams with a differentiated free video service to bundle with broadband. The service is also a great prospecting and conversion tool to drive broadband subscribers to adopt premium pay TV,” says Randy Osborne, VP of Sales at Minerva. “FAST+ is a win-win-win-win for operators, consumers, content owners and advertisers.”
In addition to delivering compelling content, FAST+ presents an opportunity for new income sources for operators through a share of ad revenue.
Available now, Minerva’s FAST+ service with AI is set to redefine the streaming landscape, offering unparalleled value and convenience.
About Minerva
Minerva offers best-of-breed service management platforms powering video services for more than 300 operators worldwide serving millions of subscribers.
Visit www.minervanetworks.com
Minerva’s FAST+ service includes more than 80 Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels, providing a diverse range of content to cater to all tastes and preferences. This service can be made available for free to all broadband subscribers to add value to the broadband service and improve retention. Operators may also add local channels such as high school sports, community events, commercial services, and traffic and weather cams. Local content is a unique advantage operators have over generic FAST channel offerings and helps drive usage and retention.
A standout feature of FAST+ is Minerva’s award winning AI Companion. Winner of two industry awards, this intelligent assistant helps users discover content and enriches the viewing experience. Using the one-click AI suggested prompts or voice input, users can explore information about their favorite shows or topics of interest. To facilitate continued engagement, the AI Companion personalizes the experience by suggesting new prompts with each response. Each interaction is unique, keeping users engaged and watching longer, enhancing retention and boosting advertising revenue. The AI Companion works with all types of content, including premium TV programs and on-demand content.
“Operators face challenges with stiff broadband competition and rising costs of content. Our new FAST+ service and AI capabilities provide marketing teams with a differentiated free video service to bundle with broadband. The service is also a great prospecting and conversion tool to drive broadband subscribers to adopt premium pay TV,” says Randy Osborne, VP of Sales at Minerva. “FAST+ is a win-win-win-win for operators, consumers, content owners and advertisers.”
In addition to delivering compelling content, FAST+ presents an opportunity for new income sources for operators through a share of ad revenue.
Available now, Minerva’s FAST+ service with AI is set to redefine the streaming landscape, offering unparalleled value and convenience.
About Minerva
Minerva offers best-of-breed service management platforms powering video services for more than 300 operators worldwide serving millions of subscribers.
Visit www.minervanetworks.com
Contact
Minerva NetworksContact
Matt Cuson
(408) 567-9400
www.minervanetworks.com
Matt Cuson
(408) 567-9400
www.minervanetworks.com
Categories