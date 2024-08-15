QSM Diagnostics Enters Distribution Agreement with Vetsource
QSM Diagnostics, a diagnostic device and services company that helps veterinarians improve their diagnoses and treatment plans to provide better animal care and pet owner satisfaction, is happy to announce a distribution agreement with Vetsource, a leading online pharmacy, technology and data services platform serving thousands of veterinary practices and providing home delivery services to pet owners nationwide.
Boston, MA, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- FetchDx mail-in testing kits from QSM Diagnostics are now available on Vetsource’s practice-branded online pharmacy stores, which help drive client loyalty, compliance and revenue for clinics by offering pet owners convenience and rapid home delivery.
“We’re very excited to partner with Vetsource and their incredible team,” says Ed Goluch, Ph.D., founder and CEO of QSM Diagnostics. “Our goal is to help practices offer the best care possible given pet parents' challenges today.”
Whether it is transportation, behavioral challenges with animals, work schedules, or cost, pet owners face numerous issues in getting their pets into the veterinary clinic. Veterinarians can now guide their clients to the practice’s online pharmacy to purchase the appropriate FetchDx mail-in test from QSM Diagnostics for their pet to assist with diagnosis or monitoring of various health conditions.
Vetsource fulfills the order and ships to the pet owner’s home. The pet owner collects the sample from their pet and sends it to QSM Diagnostics for analysis using the included pre-paid UPS shipping label from anywhere in the United States. Most test results are provided to the veterinarian by QSM Diagnostics within one business day of the sample arriving at the laboratory.
“We welcome the opportunity to add diagnostic products from QSM Diagnostics to our extensive catalog,” says Adam Schrage, vice president of operations at Vetsource. “We are always interested in helping veterinarians access quality products, and the addition of QSM’s products are a natural fit with benefits for the veterinary professionals, their clients and ultimately, the pets.”
A comprehensive suite of FetchDx mail-in testing kits is available exclusively for veterinarians to utilize. These kits include tests for Ear Cytology with Culture, Fecal, Skin with Cytology, Wound with Culture and Sensitivity, and Canine/Feline specific kits for Urinalysis w/UPC, and Urinalysis with Culture and Sensitivity.
The FetchDx kits can be used for:
● wellness and annual exams
● home re-checks
● telehealth
● monitoring chronic conditions and medications
These kits help veterinarians:
● improve clinic workflow
● improve compliance
● offer less stressful options for anxious and aggressive animals
● provide access to care for remote and senior pet owners
● engage Gen Z and Millennial pet owners
About QSM Diagnostics
Boston, Massachusetts-based QSM Diagnostics is fundamentally changing how infections are diagnosed and treated. The company’s patented technology allows veterinarians to provide better patient treatment and helps mitigate the spread of antimicrobial resistance by making testing faster and easier. QSM’s products also increase pet owners’ engagement and improve drug administration compliance by educating and involving owners in their pet’s health. QSM Diagnostics has won multiple animal health industry awards, including the 2021 Animal Health Innovation Award and the 2022 Purina Pet Care Innovation Prize.
About Vetsource
At Vetsource, we build a brighter future for pets and those who care for them. What started as a home delivery service in 2008 has evolved into a comprehensive digital platform that provides pharmacy, technology, and business services for the pet health industry. Our data-powered solutions — prescription management, payment services, and data services — eliminate complexities and simplify workflows to help veterinarians, retailers and others in the pet health industry foster engagement, loyalty and positive experiences that ensure strong relationships. With nearly 600 employees, Vetsource is headquartered in Portland, Ore. For more information, visit vetsource.com.
