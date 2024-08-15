Author Talk Announces Priority Podcast Consideration for FIRE Book Awards Entrants
Houston, TX, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The FIRE Book Awards is thrilled to announce an exciting new opportunity for all entries in the 2024 competition. Each submission is prioritized for a guest appearance on the popular podcast, Author Talk, hosted by Aimee Ravichandran of Abundantly Social. This initiative underscores the mission of the FIRE Book Awards, which is to support and encourage independent authors by providing them with valuable marketing opportunities.
The Author Talk podcast, which ranks among the top 10 podcasts in the United States for independent authors and publishers, offers a platform for authors to share their stories, insights, and experiences with a broad audience. The podcast was founded a decade ago by Aimee Ravichandran, alongside Sandy Lawrence of Perceptive Public Relations, and Russell Little, a Houston attorney and author. Over the years, Author Talk has become a trusted resource and a beacon of inspiration for indie authors, offering them a voice and visibility in the crowded publishing market.
"The goal of the FIRE Book Awards is not only to recognize outstanding independent authors but also to aid them in their marketing efforts," said Rita Mills, Founding Director and Project Manager for the FIRE Book Awards. "By partnering with Author Talk, we are providing our entrants with a unique chance to reach a wider audience and to promote their work through a well-respected and widely listened-to platform."
Submissions for the FIRE Book Awards are open until September 30, 2024. Independent authors who submit their work will automatically be considered for a guest spot on the Author Talk podcast, giving them an unparalleled opportunity to enhance their marketing efforts and connect with a dedicated audience of book lovers and industry professionals.
For more information about the FIRE Book Awards and to submit your entry, please see their website - FIREBookAwards.com.
About FIRE Book Awards
The FIRE Book Awards aims to honor and recognize independently published authors across all genres. Inspired by the mythological story of Prometheus, the awards celebrate those who bring creativity, passion, and innovation to independent publishing.
About Author Talk
Author Talk is a leading podcast dedicated to independent authors and publishers. Launched ten years ago by Aimee Ravichandran, Sandy Lawrence, and Russell Little, the podcast provides a platform for authors to discuss their books, share their writing journeys, and connect with a broad audience. Author Talk is a top-ten podcast in the US for independently published authors, known for its insightful interviews and supportive community.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Sandy Lawrence, PR Manager for the FIRE Book Awards
Email: marketingTexas@gmail.com
Cell: 281-989-8892
