Chartwell Launches New Ambulatory Infusion Suite in Oakdale, PA
Pittsburgh, PA, August 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chartwell Pennsylvania, LP, one of the largest and most clinically advanced health-system based providers of home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and enteral nutrition in the nation, in conjunction with CarepathRx, is pleased to announce the launch of a new, nine-chair infusion suite, located in our Oakdale, PA. headquarters. CHOICE by Chartwell, or the Chartwell Home and Outpatient Infusion Customer Experience, provides a new alternative for patients to choose where they would like to receive their infusion therapy: at home, or at the new infusion Suite, located just five minutes from Robinson Township. The suite provides additional options for patients beyond physician offices or at their local hospital.
Visiting patients will receive IV infusion therapy for a variety of health conditions which require specialty drugs for conditions such as immune deficiencies, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s and colitis, infections, and other acute conditions that demand hydration therapy, catheter care, and more. Chartwell offers prescribed medications in a safe, monitored environment. Clinical care and coordination at the new facility will be managed by Chartwell’s exceptional staff of licensed nurses and pharmacists.
"At Chartwell, we support our patient population’s privilege to choose when and where they receive their infusion therapy,” said Kathie Patrick, President of Chartwell and CarepathRx Specialty Pharmacy and Infusion Solutions. “Market pressures continue to push patients to alternate sites of care and locations closer to their homes. Chartwell has served patients in their homes for more than 30 years, and we are perfectly positioned to welcome these patients to our new infusion suite.”
The Chartwell infusion suite provides an exceptional experience for patients and caregivers with premier amenities and the same, world-class clinical and supportive care that Chartwell has been known for since 1991.
CHOICE by Chartwell was designed with patient comfort in mind, featuring amenities like private infusion rooms, comfortable IV recliners, large-screen TVs, complimentary snacks and beverages, evening hours and weekends, and free parking. Chartwell also provides first-dosing for patients new to their medications.
For more information about the new infusion center or to send a referral to Chartwell, visit chartwellpa.com or call 1-800-366-6020 and choose the “Infusion Suite” option (5) when prompted.
About Chartwell Pennsylvania, LP
Chartwell Pennsylvania, LP, is a limited partnership between UPMC, Butler Health System, Heritage Valley Health System, and Washington Health System with three branch locations in Altoona, Erie, and Pittsburgh. For more than 30 years, Chartwell has provided the latest in advanced therapies and medications to patients for the treatment of chronic, rare, and/or complex conditions. The pharmacy provides services, therapies, and medications for home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and enteral nutrition and is licensed in 42 states.
About CarepathRx
CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 30 health systems and 700 hospitals, with more than 900 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.
