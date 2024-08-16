Chartwell Launches New Ambulatory Infusion Suite in Oakdale, PA

Chartwell Pennsylvania, LP is proud to announce the launch of a new, nine-chair infusion suite, located in our Oakdale, PA headquarters. CHOICE by Chartwell provides a new alternative for patients to choose where they would like to receive their infusion therapy: at home, or at the new infusion Suite, located just minutes from Robinson Township and Pittsburgh, PA. The suite provides additional options for patients beyond physician offices or at their local hospital.