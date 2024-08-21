Ink-a-Dink Bookstore and Author Signing Event at 2024 Wayland BalloonFest
“Hope Takes Flight” is the theme for this year’s Wayland BalloonFest, an exciting two-day hot air balloon festival featuring a full agenda of fun activities and local vendors from across Michigan. Visit Ink-a-Dink Bookstore for hot air balloon books and free, kid-friendly activities. Meet the bookstore’s founder, Michigan-based author Kim Childress, who will be signing copies of her book, "Find Your Future in Art."
Caledonia, MI, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 2024 Wayland BalloonFest is an exciting two-day hot air balloon festival featuring local vendors from across Michigan and a full agenda of fun activities. Guests can enjoy a kids’ carnival, car show, live music, food trucks, and, of course, balloon flights, a balloon glow, and a meet-and-greet with the pilots.
“This is a great annual event where we took our four kids while they were growing up,” says Childress. At the event’s on-site bookstore, Ink-a-Dink will feature a collection of hot air balloon-themed books, stickers, activities, and free crafts to inspire and entertain attendees, especially children.
The Wayland BalloonFest is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of community, resilience, and hope. New this year is a Memorial Walk to honor those lost too soon to suicide. The registration fee for the walk includes an admission ticket, and all funds raised will support community members who have experienced a loss or need assistance accessing care.
The Inflatable Fun Run is open to all ages and takes place on Saturday, September 7, at 3 pm. Participation is free with a festival ticket, with racers donning inflatable costumes of all shapes and sizes.
This festival promises a weekend of community and inspiration with something for everyone, offering activities, food and products from local businesses while watching the multitude of colorful balloons as they take to the sky.
About
Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore and Boutique is an online children’s bookstore featuring books for children of all ages and their adults, founded by local author and 30-year book reviewer of Girls’ Life magazine, Kim Childress. Kim is the author of Find Your Future in Art, a featured selection for 2020 Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. Learn more at Ink-a-Dink.com.
Wayland BalloonFest is an annual hor air balloon festival at Calkins Field, 3755 S Division, Wayland, Michigan, Sept. 6–7, 2024. Learn more at waylandballoonfest.com.
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
