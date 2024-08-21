Ink-a-Dink Bookstore and Author Signing Event at 2024 Wayland BalloonFest

“Hope Takes Flight” is the theme for this year’s Wayland BalloonFest, an exciting two-day hot air balloon festival featuring a full agenda of fun activities and local vendors from across Michigan. Visit Ink-a-Dink Bookstore for hot air balloon books and free, kid-friendly activities. Meet the bookstore’s founder, Michigan-based author Kim Childress, who will be signing copies of her book, "Find Your Future in Art."