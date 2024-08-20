Emily M. Johnson Honored as Woman of the Month for August 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Burlington, WI, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emily M. Johnson, of Burlington, Wisconsin, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for August 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Johnson will be featured in the August 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Emily M. Johnson
Emily M. Johnson is a program director at Crabtree Residential Living, where she oversees adult day services programming and is responsible for programming at 16 group homes for adults with special needs. In addition to her managerial role, Emily conducts staff training and ensures that regulatory guidelines are met at all facilities. Her commitment to this critical work stems from her passion for supporting individuals with special needs.
Johnson’s career in social services began with a caregiving position at a group home while she was in college. She has since become a certified CBRF trainer in the state of Wisconsin. Emily has navigated many challenges throughout her career, including behavioral and emotional challenges from residents that can result in physical violence against her and her staff. Despite these obstacles, she remains dedicated to her work and is a powerful advocate for those she serves.
For more information, visit www.crabtreeresidential.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members' achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit Nomination - P.O.W.E.R. to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit www.powerwoe.com.
