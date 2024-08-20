Spine Care Technologies Inc. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors and Advisory Board
Spine Care Technologies Inc. has updated its Board of Directors and Advisory Board. Brian Hainline, MD, moves from the Advisory Board to Co-President & Chief Science Officer, bringing extensive experience from his role as NCAA Chief Medical Officer and current leadership positions. Joining the Advisory Board is Orrin Devinsky, MD, a prominent neurologist and researcher. These changes align with the company's commitment to advancing non-invasive spine therapy and next-generation fitness devices.
Glen Head, NY, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Spine Care Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce changes to its Board of Director and Advisory Board. Spine Care Technologies is a sophisticated spine care equipment developer, manufacturer, global distributor and service provider that is committed to reshaping traditional approaches to back pain by introducing revolutionary “next generation” non-invasive spine therapy and core-muscle stretching fitness devices.
“The changes highlight an important milestone that underscores the company’s evolving strategy related to its product development efforts,” said Roland Kiser, President & Chief Executive Officer of Spine Care Technologies. “We are honored to draw from the expertise of our current and new industry leaders as we continue to develop and launch the next generation fitness devices that will reshape athletic health and performance, injury prevention, and recovery. The new self-operated therapeutic sports & fitness devices will be utilized for a next-generation stretching paradigm that will increase flexibility, mobility, strength, and posture.”
Moving from the Advisory Board to the Board of Directors in his new function as Co-President & Chief Science Officer is:
Brian Hainline, MD, recently transitioned as the first NCAA Chief Medical Officer – a position he held for over 11 years – to NCAA consultant. Hainline reshaped the collegiate health and safety landscape, presenting sport as a public good through a collaborative process with professional and amateur National Governing Bodies, scientific and sports medicine organizations, and the Department of Defense.
Hainline currently serves as Chair of the Board and President of the US Tennis Association (USTA), and Vice President of the International Tennis Federation, and his goal is to present tennis as THE model sport for life. He remains actively involved as a consultant to organizations and universities, shaping models of medicine and sport for a life-long journey of human excellence. Hainline is Clinical Professor of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. He has published 9 books, including Back Pain Understood – a comprehensive mind-body approach to understanding and managing low back pain.
Joining the Advisory Board is:
Orrin Devinsky, MD, renowned neurologist who served as the Director of the NYU Langone Comprehensive Epilepsy Center (CEC) for more than three decades. He is a professor of Neurology, Neuroscience, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Devinsky specializes in epilepsy and behavioral neurology. He has authored more than 750 peer-reviewed articles.
Devinsky received his B.S. and M.S. from Yale University and his M.D. from Harvard Medical School. He interned at Boston’s Beth Israel Hospital, completed neurology training at the New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, and his epilepsy fellowship at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). He has chaired several committees of the American Epilepsy Society (AES) and has served as a board member for the AES as well as the Epilepsy Foundation and boards for neurological disease foundations and companies. Devinsky is currently actively involved in assessing and funding emerging scientific research projects that have the potential to shape the future of science and medicine.
With his profound medical and research background – Devinsky will be of tremendous support to Spine Care Technologies as it relates to next generation technology product development efforts.
About Spine Care Technologies Inc.:
Spine Care Technologies is a therapeutic medical, sports, fitness and wellness technology equipment developer, manufacturer & distributor whose flagship product (Extentrac® Elite) has earned long-standing worldwide acclaim and recognition at pain management clinics and rehabilitation hospitals.
While the firm’s current product provides relief for people who suffer from the disabling effects of acute and chronic back pain – the next generation of therapeutic, sports & fitness devices provide an unprecedented 3-dimensional ability to allow a synergistic approach to stretching, mobility, core strength development, and improved posture while facilitating myofascial release for troublesome low back pain. For more information, please visit www.spinecaretechnologies.com.
Media Contacts:
Public Relations
Spine Care Technologies, Inc.
info@sctny.us
Roland Kiser
(844) 701-0107
spinecaretechnologies.com
