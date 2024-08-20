Spine Care Technologies Inc. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors and Advisory Board

Spine Care Technologies Inc. has updated its Board of Directors and Advisory Board. Brian Hainline, MD, moves from the Advisory Board to Co-President & Chief Science Officer, bringing extensive experience from his role as NCAA Chief Medical Officer and current leadership positions. Joining the Advisory Board is Orrin Devinsky, MD, a prominent neurologist and researcher. These changes align with the company's commitment to advancing non-invasive spine therapy and next-generation fitness devices.