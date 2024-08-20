Doris O. Iheagwam Honored as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Brooklyn, NY, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ms. Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social services. Ms. Doris Iheagwam will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Ms. Doris O. Iheagwam
Ms. Doris O. Iheagwam is a compassionate social worker dedicated to providing essential services to asylum seekers through her work with Platinum Community Care. Her role involves connecting individuals and families with the resources they need to navigate their new circumstances and build stable lives. Iheagwam's commitment to this critical work stems from her passion for supporting vulnerable populations and advocating for their rights. Iheagwam’s first social work job was with the American Red Cross as a family activities worker. Iheagwam has worked as a social worker in public schools, preventive services, foster care, and with those who are disabled. Iheagwam has received awards from Who’s Who in America, Strathmore’s Who’s Who, and Madison’s Who’s Who. She is a caring, hardworking, and dedicated social worker.
Doris holds a B.A. in Sociology from CUNY Brooklyn College. She also received an M.S.W from New York University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members’ achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit Nomination - P.O.W.E.R. to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit www.powerwoe.com.
