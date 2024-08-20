River Valley Smile Center Hosts Annual Back-to-School Event, Supporting Local Children with Free School Supplies
Fort Smith, AR, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On August 3, River Valley Smile Center (RVSC) continued its longstanding tradition of giving back to the community by hosting its annual back-to-school event at Central Mall in Fort Smith. From 8:00 to 10:00 a.m., the event welcomed families from across the area, providing free school supplies to children in need as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
Since its inception in 2012, the event has been a key initiative for RVSC, reflecting the dental practice’s commitment to supporting education and the well-being of local families. This year, RVSC staff and doctors, alongside KISR, a popular local radio station, came together to ensure that students had the necessary supplies to start the school year with confidence. The supplies were fully funded by RVSC, underscoring their dedication to community involvement.
Dr. Charles Liggett, founder of River Valley Smile Center, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "Our community is so important to us. We want to do everything that we are able to do, to be a part of the community and help out where we can. Everything is so expensive now, and even if it's just a few school supplies, every little bit helps!"
The event has grown significantly over the years, becoming a cherished tradition for both RVSC and the Fort Smith community. By addressing the increasing costs of school supplies, RVSC continues to make a positive impact, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to start the school year on the right foot.
River Valley Smile Center is a leading dental and orthodontic practice located in Fort Smith. With a commitment to excellence, the center provides a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and more. The experienced team at River Valley Smile Center is dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care and promoting oral health within the community.
Dr. Charles Liggett
479-646-0706
https://rivervalleysmiles.com
