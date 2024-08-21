Celebrate Love and Diversity at the 23rd Anniversary Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival
The Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival is an annual event that celebrates the diversity and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Now in its 23rd year, the festival has grown significantly in size and impact, making it one of the most important pride events in New Jersey. The festival remains committed to fostering a more inclusive and accepting society where everyone is celebrated for who they are.
Jersey City, NJ, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival is set to return for its 23rd anniversary on Saturday, August 24, 2024, from 1 PM to 9 PM. This annual event brings together a vibrant community to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and the spirit of LGBTQ+ pride. Recognized as one of New Jersey’s largest pride festivals, it continues to serve as a beacon of unity, visibility, and equality, attracting thousands of attendees from Hudson County, the New York City Metropolitan area, and beyond.
This year marks 24 consecutive years of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, with last year’s festival drawing an estimated 20,000 attendees. The 2024 festival theme, "Vote with Pride: Empowering Equality and Inclusion," underscores the importance of voter registration and participation in the upcoming November elections. With 45 events scheduled throughout August, which is officially Jersey City Pride Month, this year’s festival is expected to be bigger and more impactful, showcasing the strength and solidarity of the LGBTQ+ communities and their allies.
Festival Highlights:
Festival Footprint: The festival will span Newark Avenue between Grove Street and Jersey Avenue, as well as the Grove Street PATH Plaza in downtown Jersey City, making it easily accessible via major mass transportation.
Pride Equality March: The march will kick off the festival at 1 PM, with assembly beginning at noon at City Hall. Marchers will proceed up Grove Street to the Grove PATH Plaza, and then up Newark Avenue to the main stage. This march is a powerful demonstration of the community’s diversity, strength, and the support of its allies.
Concert and Performance Stages:
Main Concert Stage: Located at the intersection of Newark and Jersey Avenues, this stage will host a dynamic lineup of performers celebrating LGBTQ+ culture.
Stonewall Dragstravaganza Stage: Positioned in the middle of the festival footprint, this stage will feature a star-studded lineup of Drag Kings, Queens, and Things, each ready to bring electrifying performances to the crowd.
Dancing Tony's on the Side of Pride Stage: Curated by Dancing Tony, this stage at the Grove PATH Plaza will showcase a diverse range of local talent with performances throughout the day.
SIX26 DJ Stage: Located across from The Ashford Restaurant, this stage will feature top DJs spinning the latest beats, ensuring the energy remains high all day.
Interactive Map and Festival Schedule: New this year is an interactive map and stage schedules feature, accessible to the public for easy navigation of sponsors, vendors, performance schedules, and key festival areas.
A Year-Round Celebration:
The Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival is more than just a one-day event. It serves as a year-round platform for education, visibility, and community building, particularly during Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Month in August. The festival honors the contributions of all individuals to society, emphasizing the importance of diversity and fostering a more accepting and inclusive community.
Be a Part of JC Pride:
The Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival invites everyone to join in the celebration of love, diversity, and the LGBTQ+ spirit. Whether a longtime supporter or a first-time attendee, this festival promises an unforgettable experience that honors the past, celebrates the present, and looks forward to a future of equality and acceptance for all.
For more information about the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, visit jerseycitypride.com.
Contact
Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride FestivalContact
Eduardo Baez
917-647-5093
jerseycitypride.com
