Celebrate Love and Diversity at the 23rd Anniversary Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival

The Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival is an annual event that celebrates the diversity and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Now in its 23rd year, the festival has grown significantly in size and impact, making it one of the most important pride events in New Jersey. The festival remains committed to fostering a more inclusive and accepting society where everyone is celebrated for who they are.