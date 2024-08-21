P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Celebrates Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) honors their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their achievements and contributions in the many fields and industries listed below.
About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight their newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Abigail Hill Hatch--Interior Design
Alfreda A. Whitley--Law/Legal Services
Alida Quinones--Real Estate
Allmarie K. Coote--Beauty/Cosmetics
Amanda E. Plevell--Alternative Medicine
Anastacia Byrd--Childcare
Aneesha Kelly--Health Services
Aneisha Daniel--Government
Angela L. Venable--Mental Health Care
Angie C. Cockrell--Accounting
Antonette Whitehead--Healthcare
April Murphy--Education
Barbara V. Crump--Healthcare
Beth Twisler--Hospitality
Bettye R. Taylor--Education
Bonnie G. Danowski--Publishing
Brittany Beck--Health Services
Carol Jones--Publishing
Charmain Joseph-Curtis--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Christina Carol Sanford--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Cortney Michelle Hart--Spirituality
Courtney Barber--Life Coaching
Cristina Rivera--Computer Software/Engineering
Danita Parker--Education
Debbie Brassel--Real Estate
Deborah E. Small--Healthcare
Desha Burns--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar
Destiny Alexander--E-Commerce
Diane Woodland-Dawson--Accounting
Donna M. Richter--Publishing
Dr. Lisa R. Johnson--Education
Dunia L. Alvarez--Healthcare
Emily M. Johnson--Healthcare
Georgie MÃ¡rquez--Architecture/Planning/Design
Glorious K. Dunkerley-Tabb--Mental Health Care
Gricelda R. Ramsey--Mental Health Care
Jackie Hurt--Education
Jan Daley--Entertainment
Janet Rose Simister--Publishing
Jasmin Reese--Interior Design
Jean L. Tenuta--Healthcare
Jennie L. Johnson--Education
Jennifer Feld--Insurance
Jennifer J. Radicke--Health Services
Jennifer L. Welsch--Publishing
Jennifer L. Winans--Healthcare
Jessa Colon--Beauty/Cosmetics
Joanne Angel Barry Colon--Alternative Medicine
Joyce Gomes--Information Technology/IT
Judith E. Grey--Education
Julia ford--Education
Julie Hunter Rodriguez--Food/Beverages
Kari Leanne Koehler--Healthcare
Kate Serralde--Education
Kathy Rodriguez--Life Coaching
Kimberly Kiper-Mills--Healthcare
Kristina L. Lawrence--Healthcare
Kylee Knoblett--Hospitality
LaSondra Jackson--Consulting
Lauren Otero-Ramirez--Healthcare
Leia Haff--Advertising/Marketing
Linda A. Nichols--Government
Linzi Levinson—Complex Life Coaching
Lisa Ann McCoy--Alternative Medicine
Lisa L. Evergin--Government
Lita Neumann--Entertainment
Lynne Hardin--Business
Marie Martinez--Mental Health Care
Mary Irving--Apparel/Fashion
Mary C. Ferrera--Interior Design
Mary E. McVoy--Food/Beverages
Marybeth Matterazzo--Barber
Megan R. Woodard--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar
Melissa D. Sartain--Accounting and Publishing
Melody Tulanian--Pet Care
Meshell T. Horton--Transportation
Michele Corsini--Telecommunications
Michelle Cameron--Healthcare
Nikisha Grissom--Human Services
Noella L. Keresoma--Publishing
Nurit Raich--Health Services
Pamela Conrad--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Patricia A. Medina--Education
Rachel Anyu-Lainjo--Healthcare
Rhonda E. Hudson--Mental Health Care
Risa Roberts--Education
Roberta Kay--Ministry
Robin Reed-Poindexter--Publishing
Rochelle Carnegie Caldwell--Banking
Rosemary Woods--Ministry
Sandra A. Whitman--Insurance
Sandra Taira Rodriguez--Government
Sandy Brownlee--Theater/ performing arts
Sarah Roughton--Beauty/Cosmetics
Scarlet M. Jordan--Transportation
Shannon Nolan--Publishing
Shontae Oliver--Healthcare
Silvana Dureny--Transportation
Soni Arora--Healthcare
Sonyette L. Farrier--Apparel/Fashion
Sumai Bee--Beauty/Cosmetics
Susan D. Obregon--Event Services
Suzanne Smith Saulniers--Community
Tamara Moodie--Education
Teresa Tyler--Massage Therapy
Therese Taylor-Stinson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Tiana Hewitt--E-Commerce
Tiffany E. Turnbull-Kennedy--Ministry
Tina Osburn--Human Services
Vennie Hunter Himbry--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Verdia R. Johnson--Food/Beverages
Victoria Cuomo--Education
Vida Samimi--Alternative Medicine
Wendy Y. Trail--Beauty/Cosmetics
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit Nomination - P.O.W.E.R. to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
