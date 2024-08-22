ZuCot Gallery Unveils "Heritage in Hues": An Exclusive Exhibition by South African Master Dr. Esther Mahlangu
Atlanta, GA, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ZuCot Gallery is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Heritage in Hues exhibition, featuring the renowned Master South African artist Dr. Esther Mahlangu. The exclusive event, which is in partnership with Balmain of Paris, and co-curated by Hassan Smith, will be held at the gallery on Friday, August 30, 2024, from 6 PM EST to 10 PM EST, and runs through the month of September.
Dr. Esther Mahlangu, celebrated for her vibrant and culturally rich artwork, will present a selection of her iconic pieces that draw deeply from her Ndebele heritage. In a rare North American showcase, her extraordinary work will also be featured in the Giants exhibit at the High Museum this September, a renowned collection curated by Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz that is making its way across the country.
This exhibition offers Atlanta art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to experience the work of a true cultural icon. Dr. Mahlangu’s art, which has graced the walls of prestigious museums and the private collections of notable figures such as Nelson Mandela, Oprah Winfrey, and John Legend, continues to influence and inspire.
As Dr. Mahlangu approaches her 88th year, her commitment to preserving and sharing Ndebele culture is evident in her ongoing efforts to pass her skills to future generations. ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast, is honored to host this significant event in the historic Castleberry Hill district.
Join us for an evening of artistic celebration and cultural enrichment. For more information, please visit https://www.zucotgallery.com.
Contact
ZuCot Fine Art Gallery
Sheila McGee
202-716-5041
zucotgallery.com
Sheila McGee
202-716-5041
zucotgallery.com
