PMA Fence Builders Celebrates 10 Years Serving Durham, North Carolina

PMA Fence Builders marks 10 years of service in Durham, NC. Founded in 2014 by Pascual Mendoza and now run with his son Christian, the company has earned a reputation for quality and affordability. Grateful for their customers’ trust, Pascual reaffirms their mission to build long-lasting fences with a 1-year workmanship warranty. PMA is excited to continue serving The Triangle with expert fencing services for years to come.