enCryptofire Ltd. Introduces EncryptoBase – Secure Database Operation Even in the Presence of Hackers
A post-quantum technology enabling secure and fast operations on encrypted databases, even when a hacker is present in the system.
Petah Tikva, Israel, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- enCryptofire Ltd., a leading cybersecurity company, proudly announces the launch of EncryptoBase – a groundbreaking technology that ensures secure and fast operations on an encrypted database, even in the presence of a hacker within the system. EncryptoBase is built on post-quantum encryption and utilizes File-Sys & Symbol-Link to provide maximum security and high performance.
Problem Statement:
In today's digital age, data security is paramount, especially with the growing threat of quantum computers. Breaches of encrypted databases can expose sensitive information and cause severe damage to organizations, even when a hacker is present on the system.
Product Description:
EncryptoBase enables operations on an encrypted database using post-quantum encryption, ensuring high performance and maximum security. The system allows working on encrypted data without the need for full decryption, preventing hackers from accessing decrypted parts of the database.
Technological Advantages:
- Secure Operation without Full Decryption: Work on encrypted data without fully decrypting the database, ensuring both speed and secure access.
- Advanced Protection with File-Sys & Symbol-Link: Enables the physical presence of a hacker on the system without the ability to access decrypted parts of the database.
- Post-Quantum Encryption: Resistant to quantum computers, with encryption that has no predefined key and variable length, ensuring robustness against brute-force attacks.
Success Story:
On July 29, 2024, at Delta Galil's offices in Caesarea, Israel, a coordinated penetration test was conducted with cybersecurity experts to evaluate the technology. During the test, a hacker was granted full permissions to operate on an unprotected computer. Despite various attempts to access, copy, delete, and create data, the hacker could not monitor or access the decrypted information within the database. The system proved to be bulletproof, with the hacker noting that decryption would require reverse engineering – a time-consuming and likely unprofitable effort.
Lior Segal, CICO of Delta Galil, remarked that the technology appeared promising and recommended advancing its use to protect their endpoints.
Industry Leadership:
This announcement comes from Gal Rotem, CEO of enCryptofire Ltd. Rotem also leads the Israeli delegation on quantum computing standards to the ISO/IEC JTC-3 committee on behalf of the State of Israel.
Previous Announcement:
In a previous press release, enCryptofire unveiled its Quantum Ready "Keyless" Encryption Scheme, a pioneering encryption method developed by the Israeli startup based in Petah Tikva. This "keyless" encryption, known as enCryptofire, is not only quantum-ready but also utilizes innovative methods like "Tesseract," "Double Random Generator," and "Polarity Gate." This groundbreaking technology, introduced on June 27, 2023, marked a significant shift in the digital security landscape.
Call to Action:
enCryptofire Ltd. invites organizations and industry experts to evaluate this groundbreaking technology and invest in the product. Join the revolution in data security in the quantum era.
For more information, contact them today.
Contact
Gal Rotem
+972546664144
https://encryptofire.com
Mvp-Screen
Screenshot from the penetration test: On the left, the database is actively in use. On the right, a hacker with full administrative privileges on the computer is unable to access the information during its operation.
