Stephan Piscano Announces "AirBnb Guessing Game" on YouTube
Napa, CA, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephan Piscano, CEO of Vacation Wealth Partners an investment group investing and managing vacation rentals has launched a new marketing initiative on YouTube called "AirBnb Guessing Game". The project allows subscribers of the Vacation Wealth Partners YouTube Channel to look at weekly photos of luxury AirBnB Vacation Rentals, and play a travel trivia style game to guess where that vacation rental is located. Each week up-to 6 winners that guess the location of the luxury property correctly win a free trip to stay at the property shown.
"I love trivia, it has always been a favorite passtime for my family & I, and I thought this would be an incredibly fun way to grow our network on YouTube, have some fun with like-minded travelers and investors, and showcase some of the beautiful properties that we are thankful to own," Piscano said.
"People when they see something like this these days, are probably expecting a timeshare pitch, or some catch, but there really is no catch. We are simply looking to grow and expand our subscriber base and YouTube & this is a way to reward those subscribers that help us do that. It's trivia at it's best because you don't just have fun guessing, if you are good enough to guess right you get a real luxury vacation as an extra reward!"
Stephan Piscano has been an active investor for 20 years, and Vacation Wealth Partners has been investing heavily in the luxury vacation rental & hotel market for nearly a decade. To play the AirBnB Guessing Game You Can Use The Link Below, Or Search "AirBnb Guessing Game" on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch
661-678-5436
www.StephanPiscano.com
@VacationWealthPartners
