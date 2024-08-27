The Harlem Book Fair, The Nation’s Acclaimed Diversity Book Festival, Announces “Revolutionary” Changes to This Year’s Program
New York, NY, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Now in its 26th year, the Harlem Book Fair is pleased to unveil a series of initiatives and collaborations for its festive event, taking place on Saturday, September 7 at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Building Plaza, 163 W. 125th St. in Harlem, New York from 9 am to 6 pm.
Partnering with Riverchild Media, LLC, the Harlem Book Fair has infused this year’s program with an array of enriching content and experiences. With a renewed commitment to fostering global representation and cultural exchange, HBF2024 is set to revolutionize attendees' experiences with a captivating theme: Literary Rɛvəˈluʃən. (Revolution, spelled phonetically, honoring cultural and creative resilience).
The theme of rɛvəˈluʃən will serve as the backdrop for stimulating panel discussions, such as "Black History: Revolutionary, Suppressed and Unspoken," with authors Mike Africa, Jr. and Kelly Carter Jackson. "Be A Revolution," with New York Times bestselling author, Ijeoma Oluo, Reagan Jackson, and ABC News contributor Brian Buckmire will offer a compelling call to action. "I Was Here: Memoirs As Everyday Stories" will feature CNN political analyst Natasha S. Alford and authors Jonathan Conyers and Karen Taylor Bass. The main stage will feature New York Times best-selling authors Dr. Ian Smith and Sunny Hostin, co-host of “The View.” The book fair will also showcase new and emerging authors, introducing undiscovered books and stories. HBFs Children's Corner will feature books for young readers and inspirational storytelling.
Thought-provoking industry conversations will center around innovative approaches to marketing and promoting diversity authors, to discussions about how books are being adapted to the screen, and whether there has been significant change in how publishers promote diversity authors. Independent publishers will weigh in on their approaches and publishing models. These important conversations will be held against the backdrop of Harlem, a cultural epicenter rich in art and history.
For the first time, the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute will partner with the Harlem Book Fair, providing a space where attendees will be immersed in Haiti's rich literary traditions through the works of renowned Haitian authors and thought leaders, complemented by their new art exhibit, “Lakay Se Lakay,” showcasing the work of Haitian artists. Featured authors will include New York Times bestselling authors, Edwidge Danticat, Roxanne Gay and Ibi Ziboi along with emerging newcomers Francesca Momplaisir, Mildred Antenor, and Dr. Solanges Vivens. Also for the first time, there will be a dedicated Children’s Corner where parents and children will be entertained by authors Stacey Patton, Aliya King, Tony Hillery, Denise Rosario Adusei, and others.
Harlem Book Fair 2024 sponsors include HarperCollins, Mariner Books, Amistad, Atria Books, Legacy Lit, MacMillan Publishers, Barnes and Noble, Wocstar, Victoria Sanders & Associates, NYU Press, Wordeee, Lee & Low Books, Everand, Bowker, and 4 Clay Productions.
The Harlem Book Fair promises an unparalleled fusion of literary excellence, cultural celebration, and community engagement, solidifying its position as a hallmark event in the literary landscape.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact Yona Deshommes at Yona@riverchildmediallc.com or 845-517-7643.
