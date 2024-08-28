Leading Naples, FL Realtor Releases Essential Guide for Home Sellers Facing Market Changes
Diane Mato, a highly experienced Naples Realtor with over 30 years in the industry, has published a timely book, SELL SMART: The Proven Formula For Getting Top Dollar For Your Home. As the Naples housing market shifts, Mato’s expertise provides crucial strategies to help sellers maximize their home value and avoid financial losses.
Naples, FL, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Unaware Home Sellers Losing Thousands – A New Book Offers Vital Help
Diane Mato, a well-established Naples, FL Realtor, is thrilled to introduce her new book, SELL SMART: The Proven Formula For Getting Top Dollar For Your Home. With over three decades of experience in Naples real estate, Mato offers valuable advice for home sellers as the local market undergoes significant changes.
The once-booming real estate market in Naples has cooled, presenting challenges for sellers who may now face price cuts of up to 30% and extended waiting periods for offers. “Don’t let these market changes catch you off guard,” cautions Mato. In her book, she shares proven methods to help sellers achieve top-dollar results, even in today’s more balanced market.
During the pandemic, Naples, FL, became a hotspot for buyers, causing property prices to surge. But by the summer of 2022, the market started shifting. Sellers who once enjoyed bidding wars are now having to reduce prices to attract buyers.
Mato’s book arrives at a critical time for home sellers. As of August 2024, the Naples housing inventory has grown significantly, with about six months of available homes compared to just two months in 2022. Additionally, the average time on the market has increased to 79 days, up from 30-40 days during the peak. Despite these changes, sellers can still thrive if they adjust to the new market dynamics.
SELL SMART serves as a comprehensive resource for those looking to maximize their property’s value. Whether you’re selling for the first time or have previous experience, this book will equip you with the knowledge and confidence needed to succeed in today’s Naples real estate market. Mato’s insights cover essential topics such as home staging, strategic upgrades, and effective negotiation techniques.
Key Takeaways from SELL SMART:
- How to sell your home faster and for the best price
- Tailored staging ideas for every room
- Must-have upgrades that attract buyers
- Critical negotiation tactics to close the deal
- Boost your home’s value with affordable improvements
- Pricing strategies to draw in buyers
- Avoid common pitfalls that can lower your home’s value
In today’s real estate market, standing out is more important than ever. Gone are the days when any listing would spark a bidding war. Now, only well-prepared, move-in-ready homes command top dollar. Fortunately, Mato’s book provides a clear path to making your property shine without requiring a huge investment.
Whether it’s DIY tips or professional staging advice, the strategies in SELL SMART are based on data and designed to help you achieve the best results in your home sale.
For more information about SELL SMART, visit https://sellsmartbook.com.
About Diane Lee Mato, MBA:
Diane Mato is a leading Naples Realtor with over 30 years of unmatched experience in the real estate industry. She started her career in Marco Island and has since become a key figure at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Diane specializes in various sectors, including new construction, waterfront properties, and resales across Naples, Marco Island, Bonita Springs, and Estero.
Throughout her career, Diane has set sales records and demonstrated a deep understanding of market trends. Her professional journey includes leadership roles such as Sales and Service Director for a luxury homebuilder in Quail West and Sales Executive for DiVosta Homes, where she successfully sold over 150 homes in high-end communities.
Diane’s expertise extends beyond sales, having served as Vice President of a construction company on Marco Island and leading a boutique real estate office in Verona Walk. Most recently, she played a vital role in the success of the Peninsula at Treviso Bay, helping to sell 55 luxury homes in three years.
Diane Mato is an active member of the Naples Area Board of REALTORS®, Florida REALTORS®, and the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit https://dianemato.com.
Contact
Diane Mato
239-777-7358
https://sellsmartbook.com
