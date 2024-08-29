ICCG Becomes Acumatica’s Official Value-Added Reseller and Implementation Partner for North America
Warrington, PA, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- International Computer Consulting Group, Inc. (ICCG) is pleased to announce its official participation in the Acumatica Value Added Reseller (VAR) Partner Program to help support growth of clients in the Small and Medium Business space for Acumatica’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions – Industry Editions – Manufacturing, Distribution, Construction and Retail.
Acumatica provides cloud and browser-based enterprise resource planning software for small and medium-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, in the Seattle metropolitan area. Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution designed for today's digital economy. Born in the cloud, it fosters connected, collaborative work environments. Tailored explicitly for small and mid-market companies, Acumatica's flexibility, customer-friendly practices, and industry-specific functionality empower businesses to adapt to rapid market changes and seize control of their future.
“Acumatica is happy to officially welcome the International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) as a valued partner. ICCG's proven expertise in ERP consulting, combined with its deep understanding of business processes, makes it an ideal partner to help organizations leverage the power of Acumatica's cloud-based ERP solutions. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both ICCG and Acumatica. Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and support to clients seeking to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive growth. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with ICCG.” - Luis Gonçalves, Senior Partner Consulting Manager; Acumatica
ICCG is an enterprise software-focused consulting firm with global presence and a track record of over 2000 business transformation projects, with execution across ERP, Supply Chain Planning and Execution systems, Warehouse Management solutions and Product Life Cycle Management solutions deployments.
"We believe we are well prepared to support the growth of customers for Acumatica and we believe we can help these customers realize the benefits of their strategic IT investments sooner rather than later,” stated Shiv Kaushik, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ICCG.
“ICCG has a well-established, strong track record of completing ERP, Supply Chain and WMS PLM implementations in the global market. It has been in the Infor ERP and Supply Chain Solutions space serving a wide number of customers over the years,” said Bala Anantharama, Executive Vice President, Business Strategy, ICCG. “We believe ICCG can bring to Acumatica tremendous functional and technical expertise and the client base in the Small and Medium Business space, combined with a global delivery model with operations in Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.”
“Today, ICCG does not have a complete enterprise software solution to offer to the small and medium business customers – which is a growing segment for enterprise software adoption according to Industry Analysts such as Gartner and Forrester Research. This is the opportunity space for ICCG. We did our due diligence and came across Acumatica as the best-in-class, complete ERP solution for this small and medium business segment of manufacturers and distributors in North America. The industry solution editions – Manufacturing, Distribution, Construction and Retail solutions, combined with a large ISV network makes the Acumatica ERP solution very appealing on all fronts – solution functionality, technology and cloud enablement for small and medium businesses to adopt them to support their growing businesses. Combining with ICCG’s deep implementation background of enterprise systems, here is a recipe for success for these clients,” according to Bala Anantharama.
About Acumatica
Acumatica is a leading provider of cloud business management software that empowers small and mid-size businesses to unlock their potential and drive growth. Built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica ERP system delivers a suite of fully integrated applications, powered by a robust and flexible platform. Acumatica is designed for businesses looking for modern enterprise software powered by the cloud. Acumatica Cloud ERP is an industry-tailored business management solution designed for today's digital economy. Born in the cloud, it fosters connected, collaborative work environments, empowering businesses to adapt to rapid market changes.
About International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)
International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise. Since 1988, ICCG has been providing innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet key business needs, and long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs. ICCG’s functional and technology expertise spans Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management Solutions (WMS) Product Life Cycle Management (PLM), Product Data Management (PDM), Business Intelligence (BI), Business Process Management, and Systems Integration and Migration.
By specializing in manufacturing and distribution and retail industries, ICCG has developed extraordinarily deep industry knowledge and are experts in mapping technology to your industry’s needs. Combined with a technology and application expertise, ICCG is uniquely qualified to accelerate the results. For more information, visit us at: www.iccg.com.
