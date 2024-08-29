Rayla Makes a Dazzling Return with New Single "Glitter"

Celebrated singer-songwriter Rayla is back and shining brighter than ever with her new single, “Glitter,” a captivating anthem of self-empowerment and resilience. After a notable hiatus from music, Rayla has teamed up with renowned producer Dom Florio to create a track that promises to captivate listeners and reaffirm her place in the music industry.