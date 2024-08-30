Oracle Acquisitions Gives Back to Local Denver Public School
Denver, CO, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- During the month of August, the Oracle Acquisitions team collected donations for elementary kids in need at Place Bridge Academy in Denver, Colorado. This initiative aims to provide essential school supplies to students at Place Bridge Academy, ensuring they are well-prepared for the upcoming school year.
Place Bridge Academy is proud to be one of the most culturally and linguistically diverse schools in the country. They serve students from all over the world, as well as students from here in Denver. The school was established in 2008 as a magnet school to provide programming for the Refugee and Newcomer students of Denver Public Schools. The establishment of a magnet school dedicated to refugee students allowed the district to provide tailored programs to support their academic success. However, additional donations would greatly enhance these efforts and provide further assistance to these children.
Oracle Acquisitions is passionate about philanthropy, and is continuously looking for ways to contribute to the community. They are proud to contribute to an organization that aligns with their commitment to giving back to those in need. The team delivered several bins filled with school supplies, including backpacks, notebooks, writing utensils and much more.
Ethan Rollins, Oracle Acquisitions Corporate Trainer, expressed excitement in regards to their contribution to Place Bridge Academy: “ It truly is an honor being a part of a small business that puts the needs of others as a priority. Giving is not just about making a donation. It is about making a difference.”
For more information on career opportunities, team events, marketing campaigns, community involvement, or general inquiries please email hr@oracleacquisitions.com or check out their company page at www.oracleacquisitions.com.
