Versailles Group, Ltd. Announces the Successful Sale of MSK Precision Products, Inc. to CORE Industrial Partners Portfolio Company Precision X Group

Versailles Group, Ltd. announced the successful sale of MSK Precision Products, Inc. to PrecisionX Group, a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners. MSK, known for precision machining and assembly in sectors like medical and aerospace, was sold by Brinkman International Group as part of a strategic realignment. The acquisition will enhance PrecisionX's capabilities, expanding its reach in high-growth markets. Versailles Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.