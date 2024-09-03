Christina Cultural Arts Center Announces New Executive Director
Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc. (CCAC) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Shysheika Edwards as the new Executive Director, following her role as Interim Executive Director since May 2024.
Wilmington, DE, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc. (CCAC) is excited to announce the appointment of Shysheika Edwards as the new Executive Director, effective immediately. With the full support of the Board of Directors, Shysheika takes on this leadership role following her successful tenure as Interim Executive Director since May 2024.
Shysheika has been a vital part of the CCAC family for 11 years, dedicating her career to advancing the organization's mission of empowering underserved communities through the arts. Her journey with CCAC began as an Early Childhood Educator, where she quickly rose to lead the Education Department. In this role, she oversaw key programs including the 5 STAR ECAP preschool academy, the HeArt Under the Hoodie after-school youth violence prevention program, and several workforce development initiatives.
As Executive Director, Shysheika will spearhead the implementation of CCAC's strategic vision, manage financial operations, nurture relationships with donors and funders, and oversee the development of the new property at 715 N. Orange Street. Her leadership will also focus on enhancing CCAC’s existing arts and education programs, expanding brand awareness, and providing professional support to the Board of Directors.
“CCAC's impact is seen on stages, in venues, and in classrooms across the country,” says Shysheika. “I witness the transformative power of our programs every day, and I am committed to continuing our legacy of empowering underserved communities through the arts.”
Shysheika's extensive background in education and nonprofit leadership positions her to guide CCAC into its next chapter of growth and impact, both locally and nationally. Shysheika holds a Bachelor of Science in History from Lincoln University (PA) and a Master of Education (M.Ed.) from Concordia University (OR). She has also earned a Nonprofit Leadership Certification from the University of Delaware and is currently a Doctoral Candidate at Liberty University (VA).
Under Shysheika's leadership, Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc. is poised to continue its tradition of excellence, fostering artistic expression and educational advancement for all.
About Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc.
Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc. is a leading community-based arts and education organization in Wilmington, DE. For over 75 years, CCAC has been dedicated to transforming lives through the arts by providing high-quality arts education, cultural programming, and community engagement initiatives.
For more information on career opportunities, marketing campaigns, community involvement and events, or general inquiries, please contact:
Courtney Thornton
Marketing Manager
Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc.
(302) 652-0101
info@ccacde.org
www.ccacde.org
Instagram: @ccacde
Facebook: Facebook.com/CCACDE
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/christina-cultural-arts-center/
Twitter (x): x.com/ccacde
Categories